Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce that, further to its June 18th, 2025 news release announcing the signing of a franchise agreement and real estate location for iQ Food Co. in Toronto, the Company will now celebrate the grand opening of this newest iQ Food Co. location this Saturday, October 19th, in Toronto's vibrant Avenue & Lawrence neighbourhood at 1542 Avenue Road. iQ Food Co. ("iQ") is a Toronto-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept renowned for its vibrant menu of nourishing, clean-eating dishes-including healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads-crafted to satisfy a wide range of tastes and lifestyles.

This milestone marks the third brand within our portfolio to become operational in this high-potential neighborhood and is owned and operated by a seasoned multi-unit franchisee who currently owns and operates several Heal Wellness restaurants across Toronto.



"Opening our newest iQ Food Co. location at Avenue & Lawrence underscores our momentum in bringing premium, health-forward dining experiences to communities across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "This neighbourhood aligns perfectly with iQ's brand - an urban, wellness-oriented community that values quality, clean ingredients, and a modern approach to convenient dining. We are proud to continue executing on our growth plan and expanding our footprint in one of Toronto's most dynamic corridors."

"This will mark the brands seventh (7th) open location, reflecting our commitment to growing iQ through disciplined, organic expansion, with a clear focus on key urban markets across Canada. iQ has firmly established itself as a leader in the premium healthy eating category, strategically located in high-density urban and business districts. With a strong and growing base of health-conscious customers-ranging from downtown professionals to local residents-the brand is also scaling its catering services to extend its reach. This strategy continues to drive brand awareness, customer loyalty, and sustained word-of-mouth growth."

Since its acquisition in late 2024, iQ Food Co. has expanded rapidly through new franchising and area development agreements across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Atlantic Canada - with more than 75 new franchised locations currently under development. Each restaurant features iQ's signature menu of nourishing, chef-inspired bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, crafted to serve the needs of health-conscious consumers and families seeking delicious, wholesome meals.

Happy Belly Food Group now has 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations across its portfolio of emerging brands-including Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others-in various stages of development, construction, and operation nationwide.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.



About iQ Food Co.

iQ is a flagship brand in Canada's premium healthy eating market and is strategically located in urban and central business districts. iQ serves a variety of delicious and wholesome food options such as healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, along with other flavorful clean-eating dishes that the whole family can enjoy. iQ caters to thousands of health-conscious customers from local businesses, while expanding into catering services to service an even greater audience in downtown densely populated areas. This strategy has fostered strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base driven by word-of-mouth and, most importantly, satisfied customers.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

