Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Market worth $6.31 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Market by Product Type (CCM, DBM, FM), Purity (High, Medium, Low), Source (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Animal Feed, Steel Making & Cement, Glass & Ceramics, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers) - Global Forecast to 2030', magnesium oxide (MgO) market is projected to reach USD 5.63 billion in 2025 and USD 6.31 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Key drivers for the magnesium oxide (MgO) market include the increasing steel production and the rising demand for advanced refractory applications. Furthermore, the extensive use of construction and building materials and the high application of advanced ceramics and electronic components drive the market.

By product type, the dead-burned magnesia segment is likely to capture the largest market share in 2025.

The dead-burned magnesia segment is expected to dominate the global magnesium oxide (MgO) market in 2025. Dead-burned magnesia (DBM) is calcined magnesite at very high temperatures to form a dense solid with stable properties and is highly refractory. The material's excellent resistance to heat, low reactivity, and excellent stability at very high temperatures earn it its paramount position as a refractory material during high-temperature applications, particularly in the steel, cement, and refractory industries. The steel industry has been the prominent end user of DBM in applications such as furnace linings, ladles, and crucibles, where thermal stability is a precondition. Cement and construction-based DBM products add value by imparting fire resistance and environmental friendliness. The rise in environmental-related applications, including wastewater treatments and flue gas desulfurization, also supports the market growth.

Based on source, the natural segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the magnesium oxide (MgO) market from 2025 to 2030.

By application, in the magnesium oxide (MgO) market, the natural segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Natural MgO is manufactured mainly from magnesite and brucite minerals, which occur abundantly in regions such as China, Europe, and North America. Due to its dense availability and natural MgO is highly preferred by other key industries, such as steel, cement, and construction materials. Natural MgO is extremely popular with the steel industry as it is used for refractory lining, ladle coating, and furnace operation processes where high thermal stability, low reactivity, and durability are required. The high demand for natural magnesium oxide is further supported in the cement and construction industries, wherein products based on it provide fire resistance, environmental sustainability, and structural strength. Furthermore, natural magnesium oxide is also used in agriculture, environmental management, and the chemical industry, wherever an environmentally friendly and cheap option is advantageous.

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the global magnesium oxide (MgO) market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global magnesium oxide (MgO) market during the forecast period, due to industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. In countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the thriving steel, cement, construction, and chemical industries depend heavily on magnesium oxide for its refractories, construction materials, and environmental management. Since it is the largest steel producer, the demand for magnesium oxide is significantly high in China, particularly for furnace lining, ladle coating, and refractory bricks. In India, the demand is rising due to the use of cement, board, and panel in the booming construction sector. Moreover, the regional portfolio for green and sustainable building practices also encourages the use of environmentally friendly magnesium oxide products.

Key Players

Some leading players in the magnesium oxide (MgO) market include Magnezit Group (Russia), RHI Magnesita (Austria), Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties (US), Grecian Magnesite (Greece), Haicheng Guangling Refractory Manufacturing Co. LTD (China), Ube Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan), KÜMAS A.S. (Turkey), ICL (Israel), Tateho Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Baymag Inc. (Canada), Nedmag B.V. (Netherlands), Industrias Peñoles (Mexico), Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lehmann&Voss&Co. (Germany), LKAB Minerals (Sweden), Omya International AG (Switzerland), Haicheng Jiusheng Refractory Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China), HOLY MAGNESIUM INDUSTRY (DASHIQIAO) CO., LTD. (China), Sino Meir International Co. Ltd. (China), Hebei Meishen Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Nanoshel LLC (US), Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., and Ltd. (Japan) and others.

