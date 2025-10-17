Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
17.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
Bybit to List ZEROBASE (ZBT) on Spot

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the listing schedule of ZEROBASE (ZBT) on Bybit Spot, together with two events offering a combined 9,000,000 ZBT tokens in rewards.

Bybit Logo

To celebrate the listing, Bybit will launch an exclusive 5,000,000 ZBT Token Splash and a 4,000,000 ZBT Launchpool staking event, enabling users to earn rewards through staking, deposits, and trading activities.

ZEROBASE will be available for spot trading on Bybit with the following timeline:

  • Deposits: October 17, 2025, 4:00 AM UTC
  • Trading: October 17, 2025, 1:00 PM UTC
  • Withdrawals: October 18, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC

ZBT Launchpool on Bybit

From October 21 to November 5, 2025, eligible users can stake ZBT, BBSOL, or MNT across three pools to unlock a total of 4,000,000 ZBT in rewards:

  • ZBT Pool: 800,000 ZBT rewards pool (staking amount starting from 200 ZBT)
  • BBSOL Pool: 1,200,000 ZBT rewards pool (staking amount starting from 0.4 BBSOL)
  • MNT Pool: 2,000,000 ZBT rewards pool (staking amount starting from 60 MNT)

VIP users benefit from enhanced staking caps for increased earning potential.

From now until 11AM UTC on October 24, 2025, Bybit users may also register to join the ZBT Token Splash for a chance to win from a 5,000,000 ZBT prize pool by completing simple deposit and trading tasks.

ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that utilizes zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable verifiable off-chain computation. The network powers products including zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield, bridging institutional-grade DeFi, user privacy protection, and real-world asset (RWA) strategies.

Terms and conditions apply. Participants may be subject to eligibility requirements.

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-to-list-zerobase-zbt-on-spot-302587474.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
