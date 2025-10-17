Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
17.10.2025 12:18 Uhr
RoboUP Pre-Launches Raccoon 2 SE on Kickstarter -- A Smart Robot Mower at the Price of a Gas Mower

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a pioneer in smart lawn care solutions, is set to launch its latest innovation, the Raccoon 2 SE, on Kickstarter this November. Designed for eco-friendly, and affordable lawn care on small lawns, this next-generation mower will be available across Europe and the U.S., with an exclusive Super Early Bird offer starting at just $200. Simply place a $20 deposit to secure special rewards and lock in the lowest price from October 11th to November 10th.

RoboUP Pre-Launches Raccoon 2 SE on Kickstarter - A Smart Robot Mower at the Price of a Gas Mower

From Vision to Reality: The Birth of Raccoon 2 SE

Founded in 2016, RoboUP has been dedicated in creating smarter, greener, and more connected living spaces. After years of helping medium and large lawn owners simplify their routines, the team realized small garden owners face their own challenges. Busy lifestyles leave little time for lawn care, and most robot mowers on the market are oversized and overpriced for small yards, making them stick to mowing by hand. For elderly homeowners, manual mowing can also be tiring and unsafe, turning a simple task into a real burden. These insights inspired the Raccoon 2 SE, a simple, reliable, and affordable robot mower designed to save family time and make garden care stress-free.

Built on the success of previous models, the Raccoon 2 SE takes convenience to the next level. No boundary wires or RTK installation, instant mowing without an App, and auto mapping with self-charging for a truly hands-free experience. For small lawns with clear physical boundary, this smart mower makes carefree lawn care a reality.

Trusted by 80+ Families Before Kickstarter Campaign

Since July 2025, RoboUP has launched a Beta Tester Program, sending over 80 robot mowers to real families across Europe and USA. Their valuable feedback helped refine performance in real-world gardens, ensuring reliability and ease of use. With proven testing and trusted voices behind it, you can back with confidence, so don't be afraid, place your deposit today!

Exclusive Pre-Launch Rewards

  • Invite & Win: Join RoboUP's referral campaign. Subscribe, invite friends, and climb the Top 20 leaderboard to win exclusive prizes. Top sharers can enjoy a full cashback on their Raccoon 2 SE bundle purchase or claim special gifts such as a RoboUP Rain Cover or Blade Set.
  • Subscribe & Earn 10% Commission : Subscribe to get the latest updates on Raccoon, access exclusive offers and activities, and be among the first to join our affiliate program, where you can earn 10% commission by sharing your passion for smart lawn care!

Starting at just $200, a one-time, limited offer before Kickstarter Campaign launch. Don't miss your only chance to own the most affordable robot mower and experience the next evolution in effortless, eco-friendly lawn care with the Raccoon 2 SE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799007/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboup-pre-launches-raccoon-2-se-on-kickstarter--a-smart-robot-mower-at-the-price-of-a-gas-mower-302587484.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
