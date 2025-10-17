Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
17.10.2025 12:36 Uhr
BingX Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Setting the Standard for Web3 Information Security

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced that it has officially achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification marks another major milestone in BingX's ongoing commitment to data protection, security, and operational excellence for its global user base.

BingX Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Setting the Standard for Web3 Information Security

ISO 27001 is the world's most widely adopted framework for establishing and maintaining robust information security systems. It sets stringent requirements across areas such as risk assessment, asset management, data encryption, access control, incident response, and business continuity. By meeting these standards, BingX has demonstrated that its security infrastructure and governance models safeguard user data in line with the highest international benchmarks.

The certification underscores BingX's dedication to implementing world-class security standards across every aspect of its operations - from data management and payment systems to AI-driven product architecture. These advancements reflect the company's broader vision of building a transparent, trustworthy, and compliant Web3 ecosystem for users worldwide.

"Security is the foundation of trust - and trust is the foundation of finance," said Daniel Lai, Chief Business Officer at BingX. "Achieving ISO 27001 is a powerful validation of our global security framework and risk management approach. It demonstrates to our users, partners, and regulators that BingX not only meets but exceeds the highest international standards for information protection. As we continue to scale our AI and DeFi ecosystems, we remain deeply committed to operating with integrity, transparency, and uncompromising security."

By adhering to ISO 27001's comprehensive framework, BingX ensures that its information assets - and those of its users - remain protected against emerging cyber threats. This milestone further reinforces BingX's position as a trusted leader in Web3 security and compliance, setting a new benchmark for responsible innovation in the crypto industry.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799065/1920x1080.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-achieves-iso-27001-certification-setting-the-standard-for-web3-information-security-302587486.html

