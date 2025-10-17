Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 12:47 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 Launches: A Game-Changer for Professional Productivity

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK has officially launched the AINOTE 2 tablet on October 14, 2025, combining a sleek design with cutting-edge features to cater to business consultants, journalists, lawyers, and other professionals who rely on high-performance tools. The AINOTE 2 has set a new standard in the world of productivity devices. It is officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the thinnest E-ink tablet, with an average thickness of 4.2 mm, AI integration, and a highly efficient design aimed at professionals who demand portability, performance, and focus.

iFLYTEK AINOTE 2

Revolutionary E-Ink Design for Portability and Performance

The AINOTE 2 is the thinnest E-Ink tablet on the market, measuring just 4.2 mm in thickness. This ultra-slim profile makes it incredibly portable, fitting easily into any bag or briefcase without compromising functionality. With a 4000 mAh battery, it offers impressive battery life that supports long workdays and frequent travel without the constant need for recharging.

AI Integration with GPT-5: A Boost to Professional Efficiency

One of the standout features of the AINOTE 2 is its integration with GPT-5 AI, which brings powerful productivity tools directly to the device. This includes capabilities such as real-time transcription, content generation, and automated meeting minutes, which are particularly valuable for busy professionals like lawyers, journalists, and business consultants. The real-time transcription feature, which supports multiple languages, makes it an invaluable tool for transcription-heavy tasks, such as interviews or legal proceedings. Additionally, AI-powered functions like automatic summarization and task generation help professionals save significant time, allowing them to focus on critical decision-making and content creation.

Paper-Like Writing Experience: Enhanced Focus and Productivity

The 10.65-inch E-Ink display provides a paper-like writing experience, which is crucial for professionals who require precision and focus. Unlike conventional tablets with bright screens, the AINOTE 2's low-latency writing technology offers immediate feedback as you write, simulating the sensation of pen on paper. This makes it ideal for note-taking, writing, and editing.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 is a versatile, high-performance productivity tool that offers professionals a sleek, efficient, and intelligent solution for their daily tasks. For more information on the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2, visit https://store.iflytek.com/products/iflytek-ainote-2?utm_source=pr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30075b8d-28af-44a3-a191-1f0815309d46



CONTACT: iFLYTEK Jeffrey Shen ybshen4@iflytek.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.