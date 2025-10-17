Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JF1C | ISIN: FI4000306873 | Ticker-Symbol: G1U
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 09:05
35,000 Euro
+0,14 % +0,050
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HARVIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARVIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,75034,95014:29
34,80034,90014:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harvia Oyj: Harvia distributes a dividend of EUR 0.37 per share

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 17, 2025 at 1.00 PM EEST

The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today on the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment for the financial year 2024, EUR 0,37 per share, based on the decision by the Annual General Meeting held 8.4.2025.

Harvia Plc's Annual General Meeting, held on 8 April 2025, decided that EUR 0.75 per share will be paid as dividend in two instalments for the financial year 2024. The first dividend instalment, EUR 0.38 per share, was paid 17 April 2025. The second dividend instalment, EUR 0.37 per share, was decided to be paid in October 2025.

According to decision of the Board of Directors today, the dividend, EUR 0.37 per share, will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 21 October 2025. The dividend will be paid on 28 October 2025.

Further information:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO
tel: +358 40 505 6080
matias.jarnefelt@harvia.com

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.