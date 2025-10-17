Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE) will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 18th at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

Patrick Oliver, President, CEO & Director, will be presenting and joining members of the Bonterra Energy Corp.'s management team at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To learn more and to register, please follow this link.

"If you're investing in energy - or thinking about it - you need to be in the room," says Josef Schachter, conference host and a 40-year investment veteran. "This is your chance to meet the executives behind the companies you own or want to own - and ask them questions in person."

About Bonterra Energy Corp.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation forging a grounded path forward for Canadian energy. Operations include a large, concentrated land position in Alberta's Pembina Cardium, one of Canada's largest oil plays. Bonterra's liquids-weighted Cardium production provides a foundation for implementing a return of capital strategy over time, which is focused on generating long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The emerging Charlie Lake and Montney resource plays are expected to provide enhanced optionality and an expanded potential development runway for the future. Our shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE" and we invite stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for ongoing updates and developments.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical materials companies. The TMX group is a major sponsor of the conference.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, this conference will give you a clear, actionable view of the opportunities in Canada's energy sector during the early stages of a powerful new bull market.

SOURCE: Schachter Energy Research Services Inc.