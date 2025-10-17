Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - On the latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast, Tamara Niesen, Chief Marketing Officer at WooCommerce, shares how smart agencies are turning project work into predictable, long-term growth by building on open-source technology.

Source: DesignRush

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/270839_23307a0cb4ad2a9c_001full.jpg

Drawing on her experience leading global marketing for WooCommerce, Niesen explains why the most successful agencies today are those embracing openness over closed, headless systems.

The episode explores a core challenge facing agencies and merchants alike: how to scale without sacrificing control, flexibility, or creativity.

McKinsey research supports this approach, showing that companies with high-performing IT organizations generate up to 35% more revenue and 10% higher margins.

According to Niesen, three key factors set high-performing open-source agencies apart:

Empowering merchants with full ownership of their site, data, and code

Building ecosystems that integrate seamlessly with leading global partners

Collaborating with WooCommerce as co-creators

"It really begins with this open-source advantage… It allows them to offer this value proposition of having full ownership of their site, of their data. They have access to their own code," says Niesen.

Niesen also emphasizes that agency relationships should evolve into long-term, collaborative partnerships.

"As it relates to partnering with agencies, I genuinely view it as an extension of our team… They should really understand what sets open source apart from closed SaaS platform solutions as well," she shares.

"The website is really just the beginning of what they can offer… We want them to provide ongoing support, a full suite of services all the way from development and performance optimization to marketing and strategy."

Looking ahead, Niesen envisions WooCommerce's next chapter as one built on co-creation.

"The future is about true partnership: agencies co-creating solutions with us, bringing insights from merchants, and helping shape where WooCommerce goes next," she says.

Key Takeaways for Agencies

Open-source platforms lower costs while increasing flexibility

Openness drives long-term client value beyond launch

Integration with global tech leaders accelerates innovation

True partnership and co-creation create recurring revenue

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Tamara Niesen

Tamara Niesen is the Chief Marketing Officer of WooCommerce, part of Automattic's global portfolio of open-source products including WordPress.com, WordPress VIP, and Jetpack. With more than a decade of experience leading global marketing strategies, she champions open commerce as a movement that empowers merchants, builders, and agencies to create without limits.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270839

SOURCE: DesignRush