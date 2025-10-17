The BAJ Solar IPP projects is planned to have a capacity of 100 MW and to be located near Bilaj Al Jazayer, on the Southwest coast of Bahrain.Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has issued a tender for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Bilaj Al Jazayer, on the Southwest coast of Bahrain. The Bilaj Al Jazayer Independent Power Project (BAJ Solar IPP) will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. Interested developers will have time until December 28 to submit their bids. The target commercial operation date (COD) is September ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...