Piadina Romagnola IGP: Choose the European Friendship: the real Piadina Romagnola is only PGI

BERLIN, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the three-year campaign 'Choose the European Friendship: Piadina Romagnola IGP', tradition, taste and quality come together in a simple but flavourful product: Piadina Romagnola IGP.

This typical Italian speciality, originating in Romagna, is produced according to the criteria of the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), the European quality mark that has guaranteed not only its origin but also the traditional use of simple, genuine ingredients for over 10 years: flour, olive oil or lard, water and salt.

Piadina Romagnola PGI has its roots in rural history: in ancient times, it was a poor man's bread, often stuffed with wild herbs gathered by hand along the country paths of Romagna. This practice still continues today: among the herbs most commonly used to fill Piadina are rosola, a young poppy plant, tender and slightly bitter, and watercress, with its fresh and pungent notes that go perfectly with the delicate taste of the Piadina dough.

For this reason, despite its simplicity, it is a product that never ceases to amaze due to its versatility: stuffed with cold cuts and cheeses or with wild herbs, for a green, sustainable and zero-waste alternative, Piadina always represents a new discovery rich in flavour!

During this final year of the campaign, the 'Choose The European Friendship: Piadina Romagnola PGI' project will continue with numerous activities across Germany: collaborations with influencers and food creators, advertising campaigns, Piadina Romagnola PGI tastings in stores and local events to reach consumers directly and allow them to experience first-hand the quality and authenticity of the real Piadina Romagnola PGI, the only original.

In fact, the project, co-funded by the European Union and the Consortium for the Protection and Promotion of Piadina Romagnola PGI, has as its main objective the promotion and enhancement of Piadina Romagnola PGI in Italy and Germany, raising awareness of the value of PGI certification in these countries, strengthening its recognition and expanding the product's presence on the German market. The initiative aims to spread the culture of certified quality by telling the story, tradition and uniqueness of Piadina Romagnola PGI, which represents the identity of the Romagna region and at the same time embodies the European values of quality and sustainability.

Information regarding the Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI

The Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI was established to promote and enhance the reputation of Piadina Romagnola (also known as Piada Romagnola) and its variant, Piadina or Piada Romagnola alla Riminese (flatbread Rimini-style), as well as to enforce the regulations and reference text for the production of piadina according to the traditional recipe. The consortium's efforts led to the recognition of the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) on 24 October 2014. The consortium currently comprises 12 companies of various sizes from the Romagna region, representing the artisanal production, industrial and kiosk sectors. The consortium acts as an intermediary and representative for these companies.

Funded by the European Union.