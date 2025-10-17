In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that emergence of a weak La Niña in the tropical Pacific is expected to reinforce sunny conditions over the southern parts of the continent, including Chile, Argentina, and southern Brazil.Higher than usual irradiance across much of South America in September 2025 is set to continue into the final quarter of the year, according to analysis using the Solcast API. The emergence of a weak La Niña in the tropical Pacific is expected to reinforce sunny conditions over the southern parts of the continent, including Chile, Argentina, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...