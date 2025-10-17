Colorado Telephone Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Telephone Systems Sales & Service in Denver

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Colorado Telephone (CTAC Solutions), a family-owned telecommunications provider with roots dating back to 1996, has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the Telephone System Sales & Service category for the Denver region. The award recognizes CTAC Solutions' commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and customer-centered telecom, security, and data cabling services across Metro Denver.

CTAC Solutions offers a wide range of services, including VoIP and traditional telephone systems, security camera systems, and structured data cabling for businesses. As an Avaya business partner, they deliver both new and certified pre-owned telephone systems, ensuring customers receive cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality.

Decades of Local, Family-Driven Expertise

Founded in Aurora, Colorado, in 1996, CTAC Solutions has built a reputation for fast, friendly, and dependable service. Their in-house team handles everything from consultation and design to installation and ongoing maintenance-with no outsourcing and no tech surprises.

"We've always believed in delivering no-nonsense results," says the CTAC Solutions team. "This award reflects our dedication to building reliable networks and offering solutions that make a real difference for businesses."

Comprehensive Voice, Data & Security Infrastructure

CTAC Solutions offers:

VoIP & Traditional Telephone Systems - New and certified pre-owned Avaya systems for offices of all sizes.

Data Cabling & IT Infrastructure - Structured cabling solutions supporting high-speed networks and reliable connectivity.

Security Camera and Access Control Systems - Scalable surveillance solutions tailored to business needs.

"From small offices to large enterprises, our mission is the same," adds the team. "We provide technology that grows with our clients and enhances their ability to communicate, collaborate, and stay secure."

Technician-Driven, Customer-Centric Service

As a family-run business, CTAC Solutions emphasizes transparent communication and responsive service. Their hands-on professionals have earned praise for their technical expertise, reliability, and prompt support.

"Our customers know they can call us anytime and trust us to solve their challenges," says the team. "It's about building partnerships, not just selling products."

Proven Track Record: 1,000+ Projects, 500+ Happy Clients

With over 1,000 telecom and security installations completed across Denver metro and beyond, CTAC Solutions has earned the confidence of more than 500 satisfied organizations, from startups to enterprise customers.

They hold authorized dealer status with Avaya and maintain strong partnerships with manufacturers, enabling them to provide tailored support and equipment sourcing.

Consumer Choice Award Recognition

The Consumer Choice Award is based on rigorous, independent research, including customer surveys, reputation analysis, and local feedback. CTAC Solutions' recognition underscores their leadership in delivering vetted, high-quality telecommunications services.

"We are truly honored to receive the Consumer Choice Award," the CTAC Solutions team shares. "It is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and care we bring to every client project."

Commitment to Future-Proof Business Communications

CTAC Solutions continues evolving with technology, providing future-ready systems that support business growth. Whether upgrading to the latest Avaya IP telephony or deploying advanced surveillance, clients benefit from scalable, integrated solutions designed to evolve with them.

"Our focus is always on long-term reliability," says the team. "We want our clients to have the confidence that their systems will perform today and remain relevant in the future."

