Beautinelle Launches BeneLift Pro: A Groundbreaking FDA-Approved Nano Infusion Device

Elevate your services and maximize profits with the BeneLift® Pro - the next evolution in professional skincare technology.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Beautinelle proudly announces the launch of the BeneLift® Pro, a groundbreaking FDA-approved Nano Infusion technology device designed in Korea for professional spa and aesthetics treatments. With its unique dual-application model, the BeneLift® Pro is set to transform the aesthetics industry, offering medical spas, aesthetics clinics, and premium retailers a proven path to increased revenue and client satisfaction.

BeneLift Pro Nano Infusion System for Med Spas

Beautinelle BeneLift Pro Nano Infusion System flyer highlighting $100K monthly revenue potential, FDA-approved skincare technology, and Dr. Daniel Man endorsement.

A Game-Changer for Businesses

The BeneLift® Pro enables spas and aesthetic centers to elevate their service menus with the cutting-edge Nano Facial - a non-invasive, painless, zero-downtime treatment that clients will seek out.

By retailing the BeneLift® Pro system, along with consumable cartridges and Nano Sheet Masks, businesses can generate up to $100,000 in additional monthly retail revenue. These consumables create continuous replenishment opportunities, ensuring recurring income and long-term client engagement. BeneLift® Pro is not just another treatment device but a revenue-generating ecosystem: in-spa treatments + memberships + retail consumables.

Exclusive Technology Backed by Science

CellBorn Stem Cell Solution - the world's first FDA-approved stem cell formula, exclusively available with BeneLift ® Pro.

Clinical Endorsement - Developed and supported by Dr. Daniel Man, double board-certified plastic surgeon, with protocols based on extensive clinical studies and evidence-based results.

Advanced Korean Engineering - Manufactured to the highest standards of precision, safety, and performance.

Why BeneLift® Pro Is a Must-Have

FDA-approved for professional spa treatments.

Nano Infusion technology is painless, non-invasive, and requires no downtime.

The Nano Facial is positioned to become the new gold standard treatment across medical spas and aesthetics clinics.

A powerful opportunity for high-end specialty retailers to carry an exclusive, in-demand system.

Beautinelle's Commitment to Innovation

"With BeneLift® Pro, we're not just introducing another device-we're introducing a business model that drives growth, client loyalty, and repeatable revenue," said Eyal Vick, CEO of Beautinelle."The combination of FDA-approved Nano Infusion technology, consumable refills, and the first-ever CellBorn stem cell solution makes this a once-in-a-generation advancement in aesthetics."

Availability

The BeneLift® Pro is now available for medical spas, licensed aesthetic professionals, and luxury retailers. For partnership opportunities, wholesale inquiries, and clinical data, visit beautinelle.com or contact Beautinelle directly.

Contact Information

Eyal Vick

CEO

info@beautinelle.com

561-528-1956

SOURCE: Beautinelle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/beautinelle-launches-benelift-pro-a-groundbreaking-fda-approved-nano-1088400