Hallandale Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Daminion has announced the expansion of its on-premise Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution with a new Local AI Tagging feature, designed to help organizations organize and secure their growing digital archives without relying on the cloud.

The update comes as enterprises increasingly reconsider public cloud storage.

A recent Barclays survey revealed that 83% of enterprises plan to repatriate at least part of their workloads from the cloud back to private or on-premise infrastructure. This decision is mostly driven by concerns around compliance, rising costs, and data sovereignty.

Despite this, an InfoWorld study showed that just over 20% of organizations have already moved workloads back.

The core message? Teams need AI-powered efficiency, but with local control.

With Local AI Tagging, businesses can automatically tag and organize photos, videos, and documents while ensuring sensitive data never leaves their own infrastructure.

The feature dramatically reduces time spent searching, renaming, or re-creating files. It's a challenge faced by marketing teams, project managers, and archivists across industries.

"Almost nine out of ten organizations we speak with express concerns about moving their archives into the cloud," said Murat Korkmaz, Daminion CEO.

"They want to stay in control of their data while still benefiting from the latest technology. With Local AI Tagging, we make this possible: companies can save countless hours on asset organization while keeping every file securely within their infrastructure."

Digital Asset Management, a category of software designed to store and organize digital files, has become a cornerstone for organizations managing large volumes of media. Daminion's focus on on-premise deployment emphasizes both strict compliance and data sovereignty requirements for modern teams.

About Daminion

Founded in 2003, Daminion provides Digital Asset Management solutions for organizations that need secure, efficient, and cost-effective control over their media archives. Chosen primarily as an on-premise solution, Daminion ensures full control over data and long-term reliability for more than 800 clients worldwide - including government agencies, universities, nonprofits, and design and engineering firms.

