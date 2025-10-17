New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced its list of top web development and mobile app development agencies for October 2025.

The recognition comes as site performance becomes a key factor in business growth and customer retention.

According to BrowserStack, 40% of visitors leave if a page takes more than three seconds to load. As users expect instant, seamless experiences, developers are rethinking how digital products are planned and built.

"This same expectation for speed and efficiency is shaping the next wave of app development," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush. "In 2025, mobile app development is defined by this demand for speed, but also by the intelligent integration of AI, Web3, and automation. To meet these expectations, many development teams are embracing faster, smarter models powered by AI, automation, and low-code platforms."

Forbes predicts that 70% of new enterprise applications will be built using low-code or no-code tools in 2025, signaling a clear move toward efficiency and scalability in software development.

With performance and reliability now driving business outcomes, DesignRush recognizes the agencies setting the standard for effective, scalable digital products.

The top web development and mobile app development agencies for October 2025 are:

1. Readysalted

Location: Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

Industries: Higher Education, Government and Public Sector, Financial Services

Website: readysalted.co.uk

2. Nullus Inc

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Industries: Professional Services & Businesses, Clubs & Organizations, Personal Brands / Individuals

Website: nullus.ca

3. The Web & Social LTD

Location: London, England

Industries: Education & E-Learning, Religious & Community Organizations, Retail & E-Commerce

Website: hewebandsocial.co.uk

4. Codeinclusive

Location: Jaipur, India

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Creative Agencies & Studios, Startups & Small Businesses

Website: codeinclusive.com

5. Skyweb3 Agency

Location: Casablanca, Morocco

Industries: Startups & Small Businesses, eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services & Enterprises

Website: skyweb3agency.com

6. A SQUARE SOLUTIONS

Location: Lucknow, India

Industries: Enterprise IT & Technology, Healthcare & Education, Financial Services

Website: asquaresolution.com

7. Blackjay

Location: New Hampshire, USA

Industries: Engineering & Technical Firms, Professional Services, Startups & Enterprises

Website: www.blackjay.io

8. Zenithis

Location: Delaware, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Design, Transportation & Logistics

Website: zenithis.tech/en

9. DopyApp

Location: Kafr El-Shaikh, Egypt

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services, Startups & Small Businesses

Website: dopyapp.com

10. Host Web IT

Location: Jiapur, India

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services, Startups & Small Businesses

Website: hostwebit.com

11. DeveloPress

Location: Lublin, Poland

Industries: Fintech & Financial Services, Technology & IT, Marketing & Advertising

Website: developress.io

12. Madison Media Services

Location: Wisconsin, USA

Industries: Home Services & Contractors, Healthcare & Wellness, Hospitality & Food Services

Website: madisonmediaservices.com

13. IIH Global

Location: Rickmansworth, U.K.

Industries: Healthcare & Medical, Real Estate & Property, eCommerce & Retail

Website: iihglobal.com

14. Axisvert

Location: Bogura, Bangladesh

Industries: Plumbing & Trenchless Pipe Lining, Education & Online Courses, Local Service Providers

Website: axisvert.com

15. Mosaic Labs

Location: Córdoba, Argentina

Industries: Healthcare & Medical, eCommerce & Retail, Education & E-Learning

Website: mosaiclabs.eu

16. Alora

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), eCommerce, Professional Services

Website: globalalora.com

17. Azsol

Location: Lahore, Pakistan

Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), eCommerce, Professional Services

Website: azsol.pk

18. Tantrija

Location: Ajmer, India

Industries: Cryptocurrency & Blockchain, FinTech, Gaming & Entertainment

Website: tantrija.com

19. Einnovention Software Solutions

Location: Michigan, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Education & EdTech

Website: einnovention.us

20. Midtown Tech

Location: New York City, New York, USA

Industries: Healthcare, Retail & Finance, Professional Services Firms

Website: midtown.technology

21. Studio Fx

Location: Coimbatore, India

Industries: Real Estate, Medicine, Travel & Tourism, Construction, Telecom

Website: studiofx.in

Brands can explore the top web development and mobile app development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270676

SOURCE: DesignRush