ACCESS Newswire
17.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Stairs Expands Custom Stair Tread Solutions for Florida's Luxury Homes

TF Stairs introduces expanded custom stair tread solutions designed for Florida's luxury homes, combining craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design to elevate modern and traditional spaces.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / TF Stairs, a Florida-based manufacturer of premium hardwood stair treads, announced today the expansion of its product line designed for luxury homebuilders, contractors, and homeowners. The company is responding to growing demand for floating staircases and custom dimensions with precision-cut solutions in hardwoods such as white oak, walnut, and Ash.

Founder Tom Fiello of TF Stairs

Founder Tom Fiello of TF Stairs
Tom Fiello, founder of TF Stairs, stands proudly in his workshop, surrounded by custom wood stair treads that reflect his dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design for Florida's luxury homes.

"Florida homes are moving toward open designs where the staircase is a centerpiece," said Tom Fiello, president of TF Stairs. "Our custom stair treads are built not only to fit perfectly, but also to withstand Florida's climate and transform the overall home design."

Expanded Custom Options
The updated collection allows architects, contractors, and homeowners to:

  • Order oversized, curved, or uniquely shaped stair treads.

  • Choose from durable, climate-ready hardwoods.

  • Select finishes and edge profiles online with direct delivery anywhere in Florida.

A Legacy of Craftsmanship
Founded by Tom Fiello in the early 2000s and expanded nationally through a partnership with Gary Vela of Web Daytona, TF Stairs has grown into a trusted supplier for luxury builders and developers across the U.S. Every product is manufactured in the USA and engineered for strength, durability, and design precision.

Explore TF Stairs Custom Treads
Browse the full catalog online, or request personalized support for unique projects at gary@tfstairs.com or 386-405-4281.

About TF Stairs
TF Stairs (Tom Fiello, LLC) is a Florida-based manufacturer specializing in custom hardwood stair treads and floating stair systems. Serving homeowners, contractors, and developers nationwide, TF Stairs combines precision craftsmanship with material expertise to deliver stair solutions that are durable, stylish, and built to last.

Contact Information
Gary Vela
Co-owner
gary@tfstairs.com
(386) 405-4281

.

SOURCE: TF Stairs

Related Images

Modern Floating Staircase Transformation - Orlando, FL

Modern Floating Staircase Transformation - Orlando, FL
TF Stairs transformed this space with a stunning floating staircase featuring custom wood treads and sleek glass railings.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tf-stairs-expands-custom-stair-tread-solutions-for-floridas-luxury-hom-1087242

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
