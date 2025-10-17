Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
17.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
Damayanti Dipayana: Manatee Acquires Happypillar to Scale Personalized Mental Health Care for Families

The acquisition combines Manatee's family-first clinical platform with Happypillar's technology to deliver more accessible, personalized mental health care for families nationwide.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Manatee, the leading virtual mental health platform for the entire family, announced its acquisition of Happypillar, a pioneer in AI-supported parent-child therapy coaching. The move reinforces Manatee's commitment to scaling evidence-based, family-centered mental health care through both clinician-led and self-guided solutions.

Manatee x Happypillar

Manatee x Happypillar
manatee and happypillar logo side by side.

As families continue to struggle to find quality mental health care, Manatee connects parents to high quality virtual therapy that builds stronger relationships, while Happypillar offers science-backed tools families can use at home.

"Expanding access means meeting families where they are, sometimes that's in a session with a therapist, and sometimes it's through daily moments at home," said Damayanti Dipayana, CEO of Manatee. "Family therapy is incredibly powerful, but real change happens between sessions - in the everyday interactions that build trust, empathy, and connection. Happypillar's approach aligns perfectly with our belief that technology can strengthen family relationships by making those moments more intentional and meaningful."

"From the start, we've focused on scalable impact-using AI and behavioral science to transform how families access support," said Mady Mantha, co-founder and CTO of Happypillar. "Manatee shares that commitment to evidence-based care and is uniquely positioned to carry it forward."

"Happypillar was built to make proven parent-child interventions accessible to every family," added Sam Gardner, co-founder and CEO of Happypillar. "We're proud to see that mission continue with Manatee, a company equally committed to reimagining how families access care and connection."

About Manatee
Manatee is a family-first digital mental health provider combining therapy, caregiver counseling, and tools to help families thrive. Manatee partners with major health plans and health systems nationwide, giving more than 20 million families in the U.S. access to care that improves outcomes for 87% of children. Learn more at www.getmanatee.com.

About Happypillar
Happypillar is an AI-powered platform helping parents build stronger relationships and support their child's emotional health through evidence-based therapeutic techniques and daily interactions. Learn more at www.happypillar.com.

Contact Information

Charles Gillock
Head of partnerships
charles.gillock@getmanatee.com

.

SOURCE: Damayanti Dipayana



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/manatee-acquires-happypillar-to-scale-personalized-mental-health-care-1088060

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
