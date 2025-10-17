Spain has overhauled its grid-access rules to support energy storage, granting hybrid renewables-plus-storage projects equal dispatch priority and full revenue rights for stored electricity.From ESS News Spain has formally recognized energy storage as a key technology for supporting grid flexibility and integrating renewable electricity. Hybrid renewables-plus-storage projects can now retain full revenue for stored electricity, ensuring they are not penalized for installing batteries. The update gives renewable-plus-storage sites the same redispatch priority as standalone renewable plants and ...

