17.10.2025 14:14 Uhr
Kalma Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Kalma Capital Corp. (the "Company"), a capital pool company, announces that Normand Latourelle has resigned as a Director of the Company effective October 1, 2025.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Latourelle for his contribution to the Company.

Other Information and Updates

The Company will continue to provide further details in respect of any proposed qualifying transaction, in due course, by way of further news release.

About Kalma Capital Corp.

The Company is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company proposes to identify and evaluate business and assets with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

For further information contact:

David W. Smalley,
Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (604) 684-4535

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Kalma Capital Corp.



