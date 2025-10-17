Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTCQB: WERDF) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") and its subsidiary WERD Studios are pleased to announce that Amino, the new AI-powered calorie counter app, announced the completion of a successful first month since launch, marked by strong user growth and the first of several planned celebrity endorsements, as on October 14, Kyle Forgeard, creator of NELK and Full Send, officially endorsed Amino in a dedicated Instagram story post introducing the app to his followers. Mr. Forgeard receives compensation for his role as a brand ambassador of Amino, however no securities have been issued to Mr. Forgeard in connection with this role.



Amino's first month focused on marketing tests, performance analysis, and establishing a scalable growth framework. The company's initial strategy utilized digital-only channels, including paid Instagram advertising, micro-influencer partnerships, and organic community engagement. With a modest initial marketing budget and small-scale influencer activations, Amino signed up more than 11,000 users during the first 30 days.

Early campaign performance showed strong acquisition efficiency and user engagement, confirming the effectiveness of Amino's data-driven creative strategy. The combination of paid media, influencer-generated content, and organic community activity has demonstrated a cost-efficient and repeatable model. Based on these results, Amino plans to expand marketing investment in the next phase while continuing to refine performance across all active channels.

During active paid and influencer campaigns, Amino has averaged approximately 100 new downloads per day. Forgeard's initial Instagram post generated nearly 2000 new users within 24 hours, bringing total users to approximately 13000. The post featured a simple demonstration of the app with no direct promotional messaging, underscoring the impact of authentic creator-driven engagement.

Building on this foundation, Amino plans to increase its marketing spend and expand partnerships through additional NELK team members and other high-profile creators with large followings. The company also confirmed that TikTok advertising campaigns will launch shortly as part of its next phase of user acquisition, further accelerating visibility and growth across key demographics.



Amino is available now on iOS and Android.

Download Amino today:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amino-rewards/id6670493968

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aminomove&hl=en_CA



About Boba Mint Holdings

Boba Mint Holdings is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in innovative consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend cutting-edge technology, gamification, and real-world utility. Our mission is to create engaging products that people love using every day - and that make a positive impact.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

"Rody Lazar"

CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/boba-mint-holdings-ltd/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270849

SOURCE: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.