Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPC5 | ISIN: CA86212H1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SV
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 08:09
2,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8402,94015:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 13:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StorageVault Canada Inc.: StorageVault Finalizes and Receives Additional Expropriation Compensation, and Grows Third Party Management Platform

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has finalized and received proceeds related to the expropriation of one of its properties and that it has added two-third party stores to its third party management platform.

StorageVault will record an additional $15 million gain related to the previously disclosed expropriation of one of its properties. This brings the total gain realized to approximately $30 million, with the initial $15 million gain recorded in Q2 2023. Due to confidentiality agreements in place, further details cannot be disclosed.

In addition, StorageVault has recently commenced management of two additional properties: one located in downtown Toronto and a second at the intersection of Highway 401 and Highway 400 in the GTA - both high profile locations. These additions further strengthen StorageVault's presence in key urban markets.

Management stated: "These developments further validate the significant value of our assets, as supported by recent private market transactions, and demonstrate our ability to grow operationally in core markets. They also reflect the strength of our third party management platform; a best-in-class offering that consistently drives superior performance. We manage exclusively for select partners who share our long-term vision and commitment to operational excellence, further strengthening us as the industry leader."

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 767 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ?such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Follow us:
Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage
Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.