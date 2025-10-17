Interfor Corporation: Interfor Announces Incremental Lumber Production Curtailments for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

BURNABY, B.C., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) announced today revised operating plans for the fourth quarter of 2025. Due to persistently weak market conditions and ongoing economic uncertainty, Interfor will further temporarily reduce lumber production across its operations in British Columbia, Ontario, the US Pacific Northwest and the US South.

These curtailments are expected to reduce lumber production in the fourth quarter of 2025 by approximately 250 million board feet, or 26%, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, which reflected a more normal operating stance. The curtailment volumes are approximately evenly split between Interfor's Canadian and U.S. operations.

Interfor produced 936 million board feet of lumber in the second quarter of 2025 and approximately 910 million board feet of lumber in the third quarter of 2025.

These curtailments are an amendment to Interfor's previously announced curtailments on September 4, 2025.

"Lumber prices in all regions of North America have continued to weaken, from already unsustainably low levels," said Ian Fillinger, Interfor's President & CEO. "Our revised operating plans for the fourth quarter reflect our disciplined approach to match production levels with reduced market demand. While necessary, we fully recognize the impact these actions will have on our employees, contractors, suppliers and communities."

The Company will continue to monitor market conditions across all of its operations and adjust its production plans accordingly.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about market conditions, the Company's production plans and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information in this release, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operating plans, market conditions and other relevant factors. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties," which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contacts:

Rick Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6804

Mike Mackay, Vice President, Corporate Development & Treasury

(604) 689-6846

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Communications & Government Relations

(604) 422-7329

svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com