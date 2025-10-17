SRx Health Solutions, Inc.: SRx Health Solutions Received NYSE American Notification Letter Regarding Stockholders' Equity Deficiency

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") today announced it received a notice from the staff of NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange") that the Company was not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards under Section 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

Section 1003(a)(ii) requires a listed company to have stockholders' equity of $4 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years.

SRx Health is subject to the procedures and requirements of Section 1009 of the Company Guide. The Company has until November 13, 2025, to submit a plan (the "Plan") of actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards by July 14, 2026 ("Plan Period Deadline").

Receipt of the notice from the Exchange has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of SRx Health's common stock on the Exchange, and does not affect business, operations or reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

