MAX Power Mining Corp: MAX Power Selects Premier Drilling Contractor for Canada's First Dedicated Natural Hydrogen Well

https://www.maxpowermining.com/NaturalHydrogen-NewEra/

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a major operational milestone with the selection of a premier Saskatchewan-based drilling contractor to execute Canada's first dedicated deep well targeting Natural Hydrogen at the Lawson target within the 200-km-long Genesis Trend. MAX Power expects drilling at Lawson to commence on or about November 7, 2025, pending receipt of the Lawson well license which is expected shortly.

An extensive process that proceeded the signing of the drilling contract reflects MAX Power's commitment to employing industry-leading expertise and technology in this emerging frontier, along with a focus on safety.

This first Natural Hydrogen well will be drilled over a period of approximately three weeks using a powerful tele-double rig with a total crew of 24 on two 12-hour shifts.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to team up with a top-notch drilling company with an exceptional safety and performance record and highly experienced crew to help us make history in Saskatchewan. This is a big moment for our shareholders and we're ready to attack the Genesis Trend with a best-in-class team as we pursue the world's first commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery."

Lawson Well To Be Drilled As MAX Power Presents At The World's Premier Natural Hydrogen Summit

MAX Power will have a significant presence at H-Nat in Paris, France, November 13-14, including a prime presentation slot to kick off the world's largest Natural Hydrogen conference on the morning of Thursday, November 13. "Trailblazing a New Natural Hydrogen Arena in Saskatchewan, Canada" is a presentation that will highlight the geological and jurisdictional underpinnings of the largest permitted land package in Canada for the discovery of Natural Hydrogen, with updates on MAX Power's exploration and well-drilling activity.

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power's Chief Geoscientist, commented: "To be drilling Canada's first deep Natural Hydrogen well as MAX Power addresses the world's leading Natural Hydrogen experts and a large number of investors in Paris is extraordinary timing. Saskatchewan has the geology, the infrastructure, the entrepreneurial spirit and the momentum to supercharge the global Natural Hydrogen movement."

MAX Power Enters Into Marketing Agreements

MAX Power has entered into marketing and investor relations agreements with InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN") and TAFIN GmbH ("TAFIN") to enhance awareness of the Company within the North American and international investment communities.

The agreement with IBN is for a term of three (3) months commencing October 15, 2025, for total consideration of $114,000 USD, under which IBN will provide corporate communications and media distribution services. IBN is arm's-length to the Company and has no interest, direct or indirect, in the securities of the Company, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The agreement with TAFIN GmbH of Taunusstein, Germany (finanzmedien@tafin.gmbh), is for an initial term of approximately ten (10) weeks commencing October 17, 2025, for total consideration of 150,000 euros, payable at the start of the term. The agreement may be renewed upon mutual agreement between the parties. TAFIN will provide investor relations and marketing services focused on the German investor market. TAFIN GmbH is arm's length to the Company and has no interest, direct or indirect, in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Summary

For investors, this MAX Power milestone of selecting a drilling contractor and moving toward drilling for Natural Hydrogen represents the transition from modeling to execution - a first-mover advantage in what could be a generational clean energy discovery. MAX Power owns Canada's largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development (1.3 million acres with another 5.7 million acres under application), anchored by a compelling geological model supported by collaboration with Saskatchewan's Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC), high-profile investors, and a powerful team on the ground ready to execute.

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power's advantage in North America's Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Oct3_2025.pdf

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b3c2a40c-4e3c-4d96-b4bd-90290447815e