WKN: 886171 | ISIN: US05945F1030
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 08:03
97,00 Euro
-7,62 % -8,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,5099,0016:01
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bancfirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $62.7 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $58.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended September 30, 2025 increased to $125.6 million in comparison to $115.0 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin improved slightly to 3.79% for the third quarter of 2025 from 3.78% for the third quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $3.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.9 million compared to $48.7 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and securities transactions each increased when compared to third quarter last year.

Noninterest expense grew to $92.1 million for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025 compared to $86.7 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.5 million. Also contributing to the increase was occupancy expense, due largely to repairs and maintenance, and increases in other noninterest expense driven primarily by professional fees.

At September 30, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.2 billion, an increase of $643.8 million from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $254.0 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.3 billion at September 30, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.1 billion, an increase of $399.8 million from year-end 2024. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $4.9 billion at September 30, 2025, down $316.4 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.8 billion, an increase of $161.6 million from the end of 2024.

Asset quality continued to be strong. Nonaccrual loans totaled $57.3 million, representing 0.69% of total loans at September 30, 2025, down from 0.72% at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.20% at September 30, 2025, down from 1.24% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.7 million for the quarter, compared to $775,000 for the third quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Loan growth and a sustained net interest margin led to another strong quarter for the company. Solid growth in noninterest income also contributed positively to the quarter. A mixed bag on the economy, stronger than expected growth and weaker employment prospects resulted in a Fed rate cut of 25 basis points in September, the first rate cut since December 2024. Our outlook is a mixed bag as well; however, on balance, we continue to believe a slowing economy in our region of the country is more likely than not and, as such, we have maintained a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)











2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:









Net interest income

$ 125,615


$ 121,256


$ 115,949


$ 115,917


$ 114,957

Provision for credit losses on loans

4,222


1,239


1,461


(1,400)


3,031

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


216


148


125


-


-

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,850


5,795


5,539


5,551


5,672

Service charges on deposits


18,131


17,741


16,804


18,133


17,723

Securities transactions


492


(740)


(333)


355


(308)

Sales of loans


916


830


636


731


721

Insurance commissions


8,954


7,920


10,410


7,914


9,391

Cash management


10,338


10,573


10,051


9,221


9,189

Other


5,185


5,929


5,787


5,114


6,324

Total noninterest income

49,866


48,048


48,894


47,019


48,712












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


57,681


55,147


54,593


54,327


54,215

Occupancy expense, net


6,434


6,037


5,753


5,977


5,776

Depreciation


4,725


4,691


4,808


4,593


4,482

Amortization of intangible assets


862


862


886


887


886

Data processing services


2,901


2,985


2,892


2,726


2,720

Net expense from other real estate owned


2,778


2,941


2,658


6,446


2,751

Marketing and business promotion


2,126


2,325


2,461


2,719


2,168

Deposit insurance


1,736


1,675


1,725


1,653


1,645

Other


12,829


11,536


16,403


13,007


12,091

Total noninterest expense

92,072


88,199


92,179


92,335


86,734

Income before income taxes

78,971


79,718


71,078


72,001


73,904

Income tax expense

16,317


17,371


14,966


15,525


15,001

Net income

$ 62,654


$ 62,347


$ 56,112


$ 56,476


$ 58,903

Per Common Share Data:









Net income-basic

$ 1.88


$ 1.87


$ 1.69


$ 1.71


$ 1.78

Net income-diluted

1.85


1.85


1.66


1.68


1.75

Cash dividends declared


0.49


0.46


0.46


0.46


0.46

Common shares outstanding

33,329,247


33,272,131


33,241,564


33,216,519


33,122,689

Average common shares outstanding -









Basic

33,310,290


33,255,015


33,232,788


33,172,530


33,097,164

Diluted

33,864,129


33,795,243


33,768,873


33,750,993


33,646,549

Performance Ratios:









Return on average assets


1.76 %


1.79 %


1.66 %


1.67 %


1.80 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


14.18


14.74


13.85


14.04


15.14

Net interest margin

3.79


3.75


3.70


3.68


3.78

Efficiency ratio

52.47


52.10


55.92


56.67


52.99

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)











2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:




















Total assets

$ 14,198,140


$ 14,045,780


$ 14,038,055


$ 13,554,314


$ 13,313,482

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


3,849,736


3,737,763


3,706,328


3,315,932


2,743,578

Debt securities

1,015,941


1,104,604


1,167,441


1,211,754


1,376,913

Total loans

8,287,167


8,124,497


8,102,810


8,033,183


8,188,202

Allowance for credit losses

(99,511)


(96,988)


(100,455)


(99,497)


(101,882)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,816,389


3,967,626


4,027,797


3,907,060


3,858,670

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,393,791


5,301,439


5,393,995


5,231,327


5,122,457

Savings deposits


1,251,394


1,205,602


1,174,685


1,110,020


1,082,855

Time deposits


1,656,813


1,581,525


1,530,273


1,470,139


1,410,370

Total deposits

12,118,387


12,056,192


12,126,750


11,718,546


11,474,352

Stockholders' equity

1,782,801


1,728,038


1,672,827


1,621,187


1,584,575

Book value per common share

53.49


51.94


50.32


48.81


47.84

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

47.71


46.12


44.47


42.92


41.91

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits

67.32 %


67.11 %


68.08 %


69.63 %


72.27 %

Average earning assets to total assets

93.00


92.97


93.10


93.14


93.02

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

12.38


12.14


12.00


11.87


11.88

Asset Quality Data:









Past due loans


$ 7,959


$ 7,515


$ 5,120


$ 7,739


$ 4,628

Nonaccrual loans (3)


57,266


49,878


56,371


57,984


45,481

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


53,233


53,022


35,542


33,665


39,519

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.69 %


0.61 %


0.70 %


0.72 %


0.56 %

Allowance to total loans


1.20


1.19


1.24


1.24


1.24

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


173.77


194.45


178.20


171.59


224.01

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.02


0.05


0.01


0.01


0.01












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
















Stockholders' equity

$ 1,782,801


$ 1,728,038


$ 1,672,827


$ 1,621,187


$ 1,584,575

Less goodwill


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263

Less intangible assets, net


10,548


11,410


12,272


13,158


14,045

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,589,990


$ 1,534,365


$ 1,478,292


$ 1,425,766


$ 1,388,267

Common shares outstanding


33,329,247


33,272,131


33,241,564


33,216,519


33,122,689

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 47.71


$ 46.12


$ 44.47


$ 42.92


$ 41.91












(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP
financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.
This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.0 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

Condensed Income Statements:



Net interest income

$ 362,820


$ 330,957

Provision for credit losses on loans

6,922


10,404

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


489


-

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


17,184


16,250

Service charges on deposits


52,676


51,431

Securities transactions


(581)


(258)

Sales of loans


2,382


1,945

Insurance commissions


27,284


25,514

Cash management


30,962


26,989

Other


16,901


15,685

Total noninterest income

146,808


137,556






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


167,421


157,671

Occupancy expense, net


18,224


16,215

Depreciation


14,224


13,542

Amortization of intangible assets


2,610


2,659

Data processing services


8,778


8,032

Net expense from other real estate owned


8,377


6,609

Marketing and business promotion


6,912


6,670

Deposit insurance


5,136


4,697

Other


40,768


38,734

Total noninterest expense

272,450


254,829

Income before income taxes

229,767


203,280

Income tax expense

48,654


43,402

Net income

$ 181,113


$ 159,878

Per Common Share Data:



Net income-basic

$ 5.44


$ 4.84

Net income-diluted

5.36


4.76

Cash dividends declared


1.41


1.32

Common shares outstanding

33,329,247


33,122,689

Average common shares outstanding -



Basic

33,266,315


33,015,741

Diluted

33,812,270


33,567,117

Performance Ratios:



Return on average assets


1.74 %


1.68 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


14.26


14.30

Net interest margin

3.75


3.75

Efficiency ratio

53.46


54.39


BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025



Interest

Average



Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS






Earning assets:














Loans

$ 8,167,950


$ 143,698


6.98

%


$ 8,094,825


$ 420,408


6.94

%

Securities - taxable

1,061,971


6,515


2.43



1,131,722


20,408


2.41


Securities - tax exempt

1,246


11


3.47



1,849


55


3.99


Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,937,525


44,363


4.47



3,739,945


125,017


4.47


Total earning assets

13,168,692


194,587


5.86



12,968,341


565,888


5.83
















Nonearning assets:














Cash and due from banks

205,722







210,268






Interest receivable and other assets

882,858







860,558






Allowance for credit losses

(97,456)







(98,344)






Total nonearning assets

991,124







972,482






Total assets

$ 14,159,816







$13,940,823




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest bearing liabilities:














Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,386,505


$ 41,263


3.04

%


$ 5,337,406


$ 122,546


3.07

%

Savings deposits

1,230,646


9,763


3.15



1,185,171


28,037


3.16


Time deposits

1,627,672


16,622


4.05



1,563,089


48,644


4.16


Short-term borrowings

9,304


100


4.28



4,930


158


4.28


Subordinated debt

86,192


1,030


4.74



86,177


3,091


4.80


Total interest bearing liabilities

8,340,319


68,778


3.27



8,176,773


202,476


3.31
















Interest free funds:














Noninterest bearing deposits

3,888,147







3,906,936






Interest payable and other liabilities

178,438







159,434






Stockholders' equity

1,752,912







1,697,680






Total interest free funds

5,819,497







5,764,050






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 14,159,816







$13,940,823






Net interest income



$ 125,809







$ 363,412




Net interest spread





2.59

%






2.52

%

Effect of interest free funds





1.20

%






1.23

%

Net interest margin





3.79

%






3.75

%

SOURCE BancFirst

© 2025 PR Newswire
