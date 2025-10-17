Bancfirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $62.7 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $58.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended September 30, 2025 increased to $125.6 million in comparison to $115.0 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin improved slightly to 3.79% for the third quarter of 2025 from 3.78% for the third quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $3.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.9 million compared to $48.7 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and securities transactions each increased when compared to third quarter last year.

Noninterest expense grew to $92.1 million for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025 compared to $86.7 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.5 million. Also contributing to the increase was occupancy expense, due largely to repairs and maintenance, and increases in other noninterest expense driven primarily by professional fees.

At September 30, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.2 billion, an increase of $643.8 million from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $254.0 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.3 billion at September 30, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.1 billion, an increase of $399.8 million from year-end 2024. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $4.9 billion at September 30, 2025, down $316.4 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.8 billion, an increase of $161.6 million from the end of 2024.

Asset quality continued to be strong. Nonaccrual loans totaled $57.3 million, representing 0.69% of total loans at September 30, 2025, down from 0.72% at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.20% at September 30, 2025, down from 1.24% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.7 million for the quarter, compared to $775,000 for the third quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Loan growth and a sustained net interest margin led to another strong quarter for the company. Solid growth in noninterest income also contributed positively to the quarter. A mixed bag on the economy, stronger than expected growth and weaker employment prospects resulted in a Fed rate cut of 25 basis points in September, the first rate cut since December 2024. Our outlook is a mixed bag as well; however, on balance, we continue to believe a slowing economy in our region of the country is more likely than not and, as such, we have maintained a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2025

2025

2025

2024

2024



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 125,615

$ 121,256

$ 115,949

$ 115,917

$ 114,957 Provision for credit losses on loans

4,222

1,239

1,461

(1,400)

3,031 Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

216

148

125

-

- Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,850

5,795

5,539

5,551

5,672 Service charges on deposits

18,131

17,741

16,804

18,133

17,723 Securities transactions

492

(740)

(333)

355

(308) Sales of loans

916

830

636

731

721 Insurance commissions

8,954

7,920

10,410

7,914

9,391 Cash management

10,338

10,573

10,051

9,221

9,189 Other

5,185

5,929

5,787

5,114

6,324 Total noninterest income

49,866

48,048

48,894

47,019

48,712





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

57,681

55,147

54,593

54,327

54,215 Occupancy expense, net

6,434

6,037

5,753

5,977

5,776 Depreciation

4,725

4,691

4,808

4,593

4,482 Amortization of intangible assets

862

862

886

887

886 Data processing services

2,901

2,985

2,892

2,726

2,720 Net expense from other real estate owned

2,778

2,941

2,658

6,446

2,751 Marketing and business promotion

2,126

2,325

2,461

2,719

2,168 Deposit insurance

1,736

1,675

1,725

1,653

1,645 Other

12,829

11,536

16,403

13,007

12,091 Total noninterest expense

92,072

88,199

92,179

92,335

86,734 Income before income taxes

78,971

79,718

71,078

72,001

73,904 Income tax expense

16,317

17,371

14,966

15,525

15,001 Net income

$ 62,654

$ 62,347

$ 56,112

$ 56,476

$ 58,903 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.88

$ 1.87

$ 1.69

$ 1.71

$ 1.78 Net income-diluted

1.85

1.85

1.66

1.68

1.75 Cash dividends declared

0.49

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.46 Common shares outstanding

33,329,247

33,272,131

33,241,564

33,216,519

33,122,689 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,310,290

33,255,015

33,232,788

33,172,530

33,097,164 Diluted

33,864,129

33,795,243

33,768,873

33,750,993

33,646,549 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.76 %

1.79 %

1.66 %

1.67 %

1.80 % Return on average stockholders' equity

14.18

14.74

13.85

14.04

15.14 Net interest margin

3.79

3.75

3.70

3.68

3.78 Efficiency ratio

52.47

52.10

55.92

56.67

52.99

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2025

2025

2025

2024

2024



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 14,198,140

$ 14,045,780

$ 14,038,055

$ 13,554,314

$ 13,313,482 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,849,736

3,737,763

3,706,328

3,315,932

2,743,578 Debt securities

1,015,941

1,104,604

1,167,441

1,211,754

1,376,913 Total loans

8,287,167

8,124,497

8,102,810

8,033,183

8,188,202 Allowance for credit losses

(99,511)

(96,988)

(100,455)

(99,497)

(101,882) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,816,389

3,967,626

4,027,797

3,907,060

3,858,670 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,393,791

5,301,439

5,393,995

5,231,327

5,122,457 Savings deposits

1,251,394

1,205,602

1,174,685

1,110,020

1,082,855 Time deposits

1,656,813

1,581,525

1,530,273

1,470,139

1,410,370 Total deposits

12,118,387

12,056,192

12,126,750

11,718,546

11,474,352 Stockholders' equity

1,782,801

1,728,038

1,672,827

1,621,187

1,584,575 Book value per common share

53.49

51.94

50.32

48.81

47.84 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

47.71

46.12

44.47

42.92

41.91 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

67.32 %

67.11 %

68.08 %

69.63 %

72.27 % Average earning assets to total assets

93.00

92.97

93.10

93.14

93.02 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

12.38

12.14

12.00

11.87

11.88 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 7,959

$ 7,515

$ 5,120

$ 7,739

$ 4,628 Nonaccrual loans (3)

57,266

49,878

56,371

57,984

45,481 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

53,233

53,022

35,542

33,665

39,519 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.69 %

0.61 %

0.70 %

0.72 %

0.56 % Allowance to total loans

1.20

1.19

1.24

1.24

1.24 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

173.77

194.45

178.20

171.59

224.01 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02

0.05

0.01

0.01

0.01





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,782,801

$ 1,728,038

$ 1,672,827

$ 1,621,187

$ 1,584,575 Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263 Less intangible assets, net

10,548

11,410

12,272

13,158

14,045 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,589,990

$ 1,534,365

$ 1,478,292

$ 1,425,766

$ 1,388,267 Common shares outstanding

33,329,247

33,272,131

33,241,564

33,216,519

33,122,689 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 47.71

$ 46.12

$ 44.47

$ 42.92

$ 41.91





















(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP

financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.

This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.0 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 362,820

$ 330,957 Provision for credit losses on loans

6,922

10,404 Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

489

- Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

17,184

16,250 Service charges on deposits

52,676

51,431 Securities transactions

(581)

(258) Sales of loans

2,382

1,945 Insurance commissions

27,284

25,514 Cash management

30,962

26,989 Other

16,901

15,685 Total noninterest income

146,808

137,556









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

167,421

157,671 Occupancy expense, net

18,224

16,215 Depreciation

14,224

13,542 Amortization of intangible assets

2,610

2,659 Data processing services

8,778

8,032 Net expense from other real estate owned

8,377

6,609 Marketing and business promotion

6,912

6,670 Deposit insurance

5,136

4,697 Other

40,768

38,734 Total noninterest expense

272,450

254,829 Income before income taxes

229,767

203,280 Income tax expense

48,654

43,402 Net income

$ 181,113

$ 159,878 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 5.44

$ 4.84 Net income-diluted

5.36

4.76 Cash dividends declared

1.41

1.32 Common shares outstanding

33,329,247

33,122,689 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

33,266,315

33,015,741 Diluted

33,812,270

33,567,117 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.74 %

1.68 % Return on average stockholders' equity

14.26

14.30 Net interest margin

3.75

3.75 Efficiency ratio

53.46

54.39



BancFirst Corporation



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets



And Interest Margin Analysis



Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2025







Interest

Average







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS













Earning assets:

























Loans $ 8,167,950

$ 143,698

6.98 %

$ 8,094,825

$ 420,408

6.94 % Securities - taxable 1,061,971

6,515

2.43



1,131,722

20,408

2.41

Securities - tax exempt 1,246

11

3.47



1,849

55

3.99

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS 3,937,525

44,363

4.47



3,739,945

125,017

4.47

Total earning assets 13,168,692

194,587

5.86



12,968,341

565,888

5.83





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks 205,722











210,268









Interest receivable and other assets 882,858











860,558









Allowance for credit losses (97,456)











(98,344)









Total nonearning assets 991,124











972,482









Total assets $ 14,159,816











$13,940,823





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest bearing liabilities:

























Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,386,505

$ 41,263

3.04 %

$ 5,337,406

$ 122,546

3.07 % Savings deposits 1,230,646

9,763

3.15



1,185,171

28,037

3.16

Time deposits 1,627,672

16,622

4.05



1,563,089

48,644

4.16

Short-term borrowings 9,304

100

4.28



4,930

158

4.28

Subordinated debt 86,192

1,030

4.74



86,177

3,091

4.80

Total interest bearing liabilities 8,340,319

68,778

3.27



8,176,773

202,476

3.31





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits 3,888,147











3,906,936









Interest payable and other liabilities 178,438











159,434









Stockholders' equity 1,752,912











1,697,680









Total interest free funds 5,819,497











5,764,050









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,159,816











$13,940,823









Net interest income



$ 125,809











$ 363,412





Net interest spread







2.59 %









2.52 % Effect of interest free funds







1.20 %









1.23 % Net interest margin







3.79 %









3.75 %

