Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos and WPP's VML debut Imperium, new AI-powered platform to enhance U.S. strategic information operations

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) a national security leader, and VML (NYSE: WPP), a global communications company, have created Imperium, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology platform designed to enhance U.S. capabilities to conduct information operations.

Imperium enables information dominance through advanced planning, implementation, analysis and assessment tools, in alignment with compliance frameworks and ethical standards. The platform can automatically recognize shifting narratives, emerging threats and opportunities for proactive response in support of U.S. information operations. These capabilities are enabled through Leidos' and VML's combined artificial intelligence (AI) and global communications expertise.

Leidos and VML invested over a period of three years to develop Imperium. Leidos integrated its Trusted Mission AI into the platform to drive faster, more expansive data analysis and insights. Leidos' Trusted Mission AI is purpose-built with transparency and explainability features that provide operators with reliable, mission-ready intelligence for national security applications.

Imperium is aimed at improving U.S. combatant commands' agility and speed in executing and assessing information operations. Initial tests demonstrated that Imperium can boost mission planning efficiency, including by reducing certain tasks from days to hours.

"Developing timely, strategic information operations capabilities is a critical component in keeping the U.S. and our allies safe," said Jason McCarthy, Leidos senior vice president for national security. "Powered by our collaboration with VML, Imperium is designed to deliver faster, more agile information operations capabilities."

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About VML

VML is a leading creative and digital transformation company that combines brand experience, customer experience, and commerce, to create connected brands that drive growth. The agency is celebrated for its innovative and award-winning work with blue chip client partners including AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, Ford, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wendy's. VML is recognized as a Leader by Forrester Wave reports for Commerce Services, Marketing Creative and Content Services, and is a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: CX Strategy Consulting Services. It was also named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services and a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Services. VML's specialist health network, VML Health, is also one of the world's largest and most awarded health agencies. VML's global network is powered by 26,000 talented people across 55 markets, with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

VML is a WPP agency (NYSE: WPP). For more information, please visit www.vml.com, and follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contacts

Leidos:

Greg Hellman

(571) 526-7592

[email protected]

Brandon Ver Velde

(571) 526-6257

[email protected]

VML:

Rebecca Sullivan

(617) 501-4010

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.