This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Maribel Gonzalez, Commercial Director Company at UK-based Brighter Green Engineering. She says breaking through traditional barriers required patience, confidence, and a focus on excellence. "Continuous learning became a personal compass; every challenge was a chance to adapt and grow," she states.The solar plus industries rely on innovation and problem-solving, and both flourish when teams are diverse and inclusive. Gender diversity brings together varied perspectives that enhance creativity, decision-making, and overall performance. Having worked ...

