Highlander Silver Corp.: Highlander Silver Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Highlander Silver Corp. (TSX:HSLV) ("Highlander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its bought deal public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") which closed on September 29, 2025 (the "Offering"), the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") in full, to purchase an additional 2,330,000 Common Shares at a price of C$3.75 per Common Share. Upon closing of the Over-Allotment Option, the Company received additional gross proceeds of C$8,737,500, resulting in total gross proceeds from the Offering of C$94,987,500.

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Velocity Trade Capital Ltd., CIBC World Markets Inc., Ventum Financial Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc.

As previously announced, the net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the advancement of exploration and development activities, project studies and permitting at the Company's San Luis gold-silver project in Peru, as well as for property investigation and acquisition activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Highlander Silver Corp.

Highlander Silver is primarily focused on advancing the bonanza grade San Luis gold-silver project that is located adjacent to the past-producing Pierina mine in Central Peru. San Luis hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 356 koz Au at 24.4 g/t Au and 8.4 Moz Ag at 579 g/t Ag and ranks among the 10 highest grade projects globally in both gold and silver categories.1 The Company's significant shareholders include the Augusta Group, which boasts an exceptional track record of value creation totaling over $4.5 billion in exit transactions, and strategic shareholders, the Lundin family and Eric Sprott.

[1]S&P Global rankings including the San Luis gold-silver project.

The mineral resource estimate disclosed herein is derived from Highlander Silver's technical report titled "Technical Report on the San Luis Property" with an effective date of January 15, 2025, prepared by independent qualified person, Martin Mount, MSc MCSM FGS CGeol FIMMM Ceng, and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. This includes, but is not limited to, information or statements with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom and any other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such forward looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "plans", "suggests", "targets" or "prospects" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of precious and base metals, accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, and delays in obtaining governmental or stock exchange approvals or financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

