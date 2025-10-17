Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Automakers await 5-year tariff relief extension

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 17th

  • Stocks are lower early Friday after regional bank reports created concerns over bad loans. Loose lending practices pushed traders into safe havens. Activity in the banking sector could inform the Fed's next decision on interest rates.
  • Tariff relief is expected for the auto industry after a lobbying push according to reports. The Commerce Department will announce a five-year extension for an agreement that allows carmakers to reduce what they pay in tariffs on car imports.
  • Koom 2025 kicked off yesterday in Brooklyn. The three-day conference celebrates Korean start-up culture, innovation, and K-Pop. Korean business leaders will be in attendance.

Opening Bell
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation highlights its mission to end breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research

Closing Bell
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors and remembers 176 Fallen Firefighters

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799213/NYSE_Market_Update_Oct_17.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--automakers-await-5-year-tariff-relief-extension-302587590.html

