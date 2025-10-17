Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Component Specialists to Exhibit at MD&M Midwest 2025

BELLINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Medical Component Specialists (MCS), a leading contract manufacturer serving medical OEMs worldwide, will exhibit at the MD&M Midwest Expo on October 21 and 22 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Celebrating its 30th year, MD&M Midwest is recognized as the Midwest's largest event for the medical device manufacturing industry, uniting experts, engineers, and suppliers across five key sectors.

MD&M Midwest 2025 Medical Component Specialists

Medical Component Specialists will be at the MD&M Midwest 2025 Oct 21-22, 2025

The two-day event will feature more than 575 exhibitors and attract over 5,000 attendees, offering a comprehensive look at the latest advancements in MedTech, Automation, Design and Manufacturing, Plastics, and Packaging. With more than 30 hours of educational programming, including keynotes, technical sessions, and panel discussions, MD&M Midwest continues to serve as a vital platform for innovation and collaboration in advanced manufacturing.

Medical Component Specialists will showcase its precision grinding capabilities and high-performance medical components at Booth #3044. With more than 60 years of experience in the Orthopedic and Interventional segments, MCS provides a wide range of devices, tooling, and instrumentation, including drills, reamers, guide wires, trocars, catheter mandrels, and input tubes.

The company's FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities enable complete in-line production while maintaining the highest standards of quality. Among the products being featured at MD&M Midwest are MCS's PTFE glass mandrels, which are available in custom sizes and designed for rapid delivery without long coating lead times, an ideal solution for research and development applications where time and precision are critical.

MCS's participation in MD&M Midwest underscores its continued commitment to advancing medical manufacturing through innovation, precision, and reliability.

About Medical Components Specialists: Medical Components Specialists (MCS) is a contract manufacturer specializing in precision grinding for medical device OEMs worldwide. With over six decades of expertise, MCS provides orthopedic and interventional devices, tooling, and instrumentation trusted by global medical manufacturers. The company operates FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Contact Information

Grant Niewinski

Director of Business Development

gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com

312-607-5589





SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-component-specialists-to-exhibit-at-mdandm-midwest-2025-1087980