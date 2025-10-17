D. Boral Capital Announces Platinum Sponsorship of The PIPEs Conference in Hollywood, Florida

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven global investment bank serving middle-market and emerging growth companies, will be a Platinum Sponsor of The PIPEs Conference, hosted by DealFlow Events, taking place on November 12-13, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314.

The event will bring together public issuers, investors, and top industry experts for high-impact sessions, one-on-one meetings, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

"We're proud to support an event that plays such a vital role in connecting the issuers, investors, and thought leaders shaping the public markets," said David Boral, Founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. "Our team looks forward to sponsoring The PIPEs Conference and continuing to share our industry knowledge and thought leadership in the space with attendees and fellow capital markets professionals. This is a great opportunity for us to collaborate with others, driving the conversation and looking to share their valuable expertise with issuers who are actively pursuing a capital raise."

For more information on The PIPEs Conference, visit the event's website.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a leading, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

