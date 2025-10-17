Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ Team is Excited to Receive a Rare Earth Delegation from Asia

A Rare Earth Delegation is Coming to visit APOZ this month

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM), ASC Global Inc. is making an announcement today that a rare earth trade delegation from Asia is coming to visit APOZ next week.

According to Mr. David Champ, the president & CEO of the company, a MOU of bilateral cooperation was executed with this rare earth company on June 8th this year, and an invitation was issued to this delegation shortly after. On August 1st, this delegation received visa approval from the U.S. General Consulate for coming to visit APOZ and conduct further discussion about setting up operation at APOZ in Texas. On the other hand, ASC Global Inc. has been exploring the feasibility of building a joint-venture entity in Vietnam for rare earth mining for many months already since late last year.

The proposed operation at APOZ will be the final stage of Precipitation and Conversion (purified REFs are precipitated as oxalates / hydroxides, then calcined to form Rare Earth Oxides). These oxides will then be further reduced to metals using electrolysis and/or metallothermic reduction. David Champ further stated, this delegation will land and arrive in New York on the 20th of October, and then meet up with the APOZ management team shortly after.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

