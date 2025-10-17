Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - American Marketing Association Chicago Chapter (AMA Chicago), the largest chapter in the AMA North American network, announces that Tara Giuliano, Chief Marketing Officer at Nuveen, has been named 2025 "Marketer of the Year." Giuliano was honored during an award ceremony at the AMA Chicago CMO Forum on October 7.





Nuveen's Chief Marketing Officer, Tara Guiliano, is named American Marketing Association Chicago's 2025 Marketer of the Year



The annual award recognizes an outstanding marketer in the Chicagoland area who has made notable contributions to the field.

AMA Chicago's Marketer of the Year award celebrates a top Chicagoland marketer who is leading their brand forward. Chicago is a hub for marketing's creative minds promoting brands of all sizes, and this award honors the most exceptional professional in a highly competitive field.

At Nuveen, Giuliano oversees a marketing organization that develops and executes go-to-market strategies focused on acquiring, retaining, and expanding client relationships. Her team delivers compelling investment stories that distinguish Nuveen from its competitors and strengthen the firm's global presence.

Prior to joining Nuveen in 2018, Giuliano held senior marketing roles at UBS Asset Management, Morningstar, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, and Nationwide. She was named Chief Marketing Officer of the Year by WealthManagement.com and has received multiple awards for her leadership in innovative marketing programs. Giuliano earned a B.S. from The Ohio State University and an M.A. in Communications from DePaul University. She also serves on the Marketing Steering Committee for the Investment Management Education Alliance and is a board member of the Chicago Children's Museum.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by AMA Chicago," says Giuliano. "Chicago is home to so many talented marketing professionals, and to be acknowledged among them is deeply meaningful. This recognition also reflects the hard work and creativity of the entire Nuveen marketing team."

"Tara Giuliano truly represents the excellence and vision that our Marketer of the Year Award celebrates," says Bonnie Massa, Executive Director of AMA Chicago. "Her leadership at Nuveen demonstrates how strategic, creative marketing can inspire trust, drive growth, and make a lasting impact on both business and community."

The "Marketer of the Year" award was developed by AMA Chicago to highlight individuals with significant achievements in and contributions to the field of marketing. Examples include marketers who have evolved a brand and changed how consumers view it; marketers who made headlines and built engagement and awareness of their brand; marketers who led a successful brand or product pivot; and marketers whose specific campaigns yielded remarkable results.

"We congratulate Tara on this milestone in her remarkable career and look forward to seeing more groundbreaking marketing work from her in the years to come," says Chris McGuire, President of AMA Chicago.

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 88 years strong. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit AMAChicago.org to learn more and join.

