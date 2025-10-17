Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Churchwell Insurance Agency announced that its founder and principal, Chaz Churchwell, will moderate a high-impact panel discussing the wild wave of DAT deals happening among small cap and micro-cap companies. Crypto Treasury: Risk & Reward at the LD Micro Main Event, October 19-21, 2025. The discussion will bring together investors, executives, and compliance leaders to unpack the evolving risks surrounding digital asset tokens (DAT) and crypto treasuries within the small cap and micro-cap ecosystems.

Now in its 17th year, LD Micro Main Event has become a cornerstone of the small- and micro-cap investment community. This year's conference will feature over 120 presenting companies across two full days of presentations and 1:1 investor meetings.

Churchwell's panel will take center stage as the DAT surge reshapes risk and governance for emerging public companies. With crypto assets increasingly appearing on balance sheets, micro-cap boards face heightened exposure in valuation volatility, disclosure, and custody. The session will explore how leadership teams can balance innovation with fiduciary duty, properly navigating the crypto treasury .water.

As a recognized authority on executive liability and crypto-related risk, Chaz Churchwell has become a trusted voice among public company executives and insurers alike. His insights have been featured in national media and he speaks globally on coverage wording and the evolving risk trends among SPACs, crypto treasuries, and artificial intelligence.

"Digital assets have entered the balance sheets of smaller public companies faster than regulatory and insurance frameworks can adapt," said Churchwell. "This panel will help executives understand what crypto treasuries are, where the real exposures is, and why DAT strategies are on fire."

Churchwell Insurance Agency, a veteran-owned boutique firm, specializes in D&O, cyber, and executive liability insurance for SPACs, micro-cap, small-cap and emerging public companies. With access to more than 100 insurance markets, the firm continues to lead at the intersection of innovation, capital markets, and risk management.

