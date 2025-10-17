The "Germany Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's data center market is poised for strong growth, with upcoming power capacity projected to reach 3 GW, double the current 1.5 GW. NTT DATA, VIRTUS Data Centres, Maincubes, and CyrusOne are leading the upcoming supply through large-scale developments, while Frankfurt remains the country's primary hub, hosting both existing and future capacity.

The upcoming rack capacity is expected to exceed 350,000 racks. In the existing market, NTT DATA, Digital Realty, Equinix, and CyrusOne continue to dominate. Meanwhile, operators such as CloudHQ, STACK Infrastructure, Colt DCS, and SDC Capital Partners are expanding their footprint, and new entrants like Lidl (Schwarz Group), Goodman, and PGIM Real Estate are contributing to capacity growth with major new projects.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 187 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (187 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (43 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Germany Data Center Market Database

3U Telecom

Aixit

Artfiles

AtlasEdge

Bluestar Datacenter

Carrier Colo

Centron

China Mobile International (CMI)

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Comtrance

Contabo

CyrusOne

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Center Partners (DCP)

dataR

Digital Realty

DOKOM 21

EdgeConneX

EMC HostCo

envia TEL

Equinix

EVF Data Center

FirstColo

Global Switch

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Green Mountain KMW

GTT Communications

Hetzner Online

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

ITENOS

LEW (Lechwerke AG E.ON)

Lidl (Schwarz Group)

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

MK NETZDIENSTE

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NET-BUILD

NewTelco

nLighten

Noris Network

NorthC

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PGIM Real Estate

Planet IC

PlusServer

Portus Data Centers

PYUR (HL KOMM)

ratiokontakt

SDC Capital Partners

SpeedBone

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Telehouse

Telemaxx

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Trusted-Colo

TWLKOM

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

WIIT AG

Yondr

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5bfmc

