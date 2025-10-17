The "Germany Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany's data center market is poised for strong growth, with upcoming power capacity projected to reach 3 GW, double the current 1.5 GW. NTT DATA, VIRTUS Data Centres, Maincubes, and CyrusOne are leading the upcoming supply through large-scale developments, while Frankfurt remains the country's primary hub, hosting both existing and future capacity.
The upcoming rack capacity is expected to exceed 350,000 racks. In the existing market, NTT DATA, Digital Realty, Equinix, and CyrusOne continue to dominate. Meanwhile, operators such as CloudHQ, STACK Infrastructure, Colt DCS, and SDC Capital Partners are expanding their footprint, and new entrants like Lidl (Schwarz Group), Goodman, and PGIM Real Estate are contributing to capacity growth with major new projects.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 187 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (187 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (43 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Germany Data Center Market Database
- 3U Telecom
- Aixit
- Artfiles
- AtlasEdge
- Bluestar Datacenter
- Carrier Colo
- Centron
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Comtrance
- Contabo
- CyrusOne
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data Center Partners (DCP)
- dataR
- Digital Realty
- DOKOM 21
- EdgeConneX
- EMC HostCo
- envia TEL
- Equinix
- EVF Data Center
- FirstColo
- Global Switch
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Green Mountain KMW
- GTT Communications
- Hetzner Online
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- ITENOS
- LEW (Lechwerke AG E.ON)
- Lidl (Schwarz Group)
- Lumen Technologies
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- NET-BUILD
- NewTelco
- nLighten
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- NTT DATA
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- PGIM Real Estate
- Planet IC
- PlusServer
- Portus Data Centers
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- ratiokontakt
- SDC Capital Partners
- SpeedBone
- STACK Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Trusted-Colo
- TWLKOM
- Vantage Data Centers
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- WIIT AG
- Yondr
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5bfmc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251017738327/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900