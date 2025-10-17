The "France Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Paris continues to dominate with the highest concentration of existing rack capacity. The upcoming data center capacity in France is now projected to exceed 3 GW, which is nearly 30x the current existing capacity.

Digital Realty, Equinix, and Telehouse are among the top existing operators based on total rack capacity. Icade, OpCore, and Data4 Group lead in upcoming capacity additions, followed closely by Digital Realty and Evroc.

France's favorable land availability and stable power grid makes it a key location for large-scale developments compared to other Tier 1 hubs like Dublin or Frankfurt.

New players such as CloudHQ, NTT DATA, and CyrusOne are entering the market with substantial planned investments.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the France data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 152 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Calais, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Epernay, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Moselle, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (152 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (20 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This France Data Center Market Database

ASP Server

Advanced MedioMatrix

AtlasEdge

BT BLUE

Blue

CELESTE

CIV

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

CyrusOne

DTiX

Data4 Group

DataOne

Datagrex

Denv-R

Digital Realty

Decima

EURA DC

Emirates France

Eolas

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Evroc

Extendo Datacenter

Foliateam

Free Pro

GTT Communications

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Google

Green Computing

Groupe Asten

IBO

Icade

Jaguar Network

MAXNOD

MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA

Microsoft

NTT DATA

Nation Data Center

Netiwan

Nexeren (XEFI Formerly SHD Datacenter)

OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter)

OpCore

OpCore (Iliad Group InfraVia)

Orange Business Services

Penta Infra

Phocea DC

Prologis

SFR Business

Segro

Sesterce

TAS

TDF

Telehouse

Thesee Datacenter

XL360

dc2scale

fullsave

hosTELyon

ikoula

nLighten

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s1zyv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251017279513/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900