Digital Realty, Equinix and EdgeConneX ranks among the leading data center operators in the Netherlands by total white/raised floor area and IT power.

The existing IT power capacity in the Netherlands is more than twice the upcoming data center capacity, indicating a strong current infrastructure. The upcoming data center capacity is heavily focused in Amsterdam, with about 90% of the new rack capacity planned there.

Existing data centers have around 159,000 racks, reflecting a mature and well-established market. Switch Datacenters and CloudHQ are the major players driving the upcoming data center development, together accounting for most of the new IT power and rack capacity.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Netherlands data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 127 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Aalsmeer, Almere, Almere, Alphen aan den Rijn, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Delft, Deventer, Dronten, Ede, Eemshaven, Eindhoven, Enschede, Geleen, Gemert, Goes, Groningen, Haarlem, Hague, Hengelo, Hilversum, Hoogersmilde, IJsselstein, Leeuwarden, Lelystad, Limburg, Loon op Zand, Maastricht, Markelo, Megen, Meppel, Mierlo, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Oude Meer, Roermond, Roosendaal, Rotterdam, s-Hertogenbosch, Steenbergen, Tjerkgaast, Ugchelen, Utrecht, Waalwijk, Wormer, Zwolle.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (127 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (AMS1 or AMS5)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Netherlands Data Center Market Database

AtlasEdge

Atom86

BIT

Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)

CapitaLand

Cellnex

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

ColoHouse

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)

Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)

Datacenter.com

DataOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

Global Switch

Google

Great Grey Investments

Greenhouse Datacenters

Gyro Centre (nLighten)

Interconnect

IPTP Networks

Iron Mountain

ITB2 Datacenters

Keppel Data Centres

Lumen Technologies

maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS

NIKHEF Hosting

nLighten

NorthC

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

Previder

QTS Realty Trust

Serverfarm

Serverius

Smartdc

Switch DataCenters

Yondr

