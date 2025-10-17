Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 15:35 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cearvol Unveils Full Hearing Aids Lineup at EUHA 2025, Showcasing Flagship Wave with Advanced AI and Touchscreen Technology

Visit Hall 7 - Booth 242 | October 22-24, 2025 | Nuremberg Exhibition Center

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cearvol, a leading innovator in the acoustics industry, will showcase its complete range of next-generation hearing aids at EUHA 2025, including its smart Aquariushearing glasses and the compact ear-clip model Liberte. At the center is Wave, the brand's flagship model, joined by the stylish Wave Lite and the ultra-compact Nano. Cearvol is redefining modern hearing solutions.

Cearvol Unveils Full Hearing Aids Lineup at EUHA 2025

Built on Cearvol AI 2.0, Wave delivers professional-grade clarity through deep noise spectrum analysis and directional microphones. Powerful noise reduction ensures natural, clear sound even in busy environments-a key focus for the industry this year. Its touchscreen charging case gives users intuitive, phone-free control, setting Wave apart from traditional hearing aids with tiny, hard-to-use buttons.

Wave Lite builds upon these innovations with a stylish, earbud-like design and seamless Bluetooth streaming, appealing to users who seek both clarity and connectivity in their daily lives. Nano, nearly invisible and straightforward to use, is designed to bring natural conversations back into everyday moments without the discomfort or stigma often associated with traditional hearing aids.

Cearvol Unveils Full Hearing Aids Lineup at EUHA 2025

"Our vision is 'Technology Reshaping Confidence,'" said Ken, Founder of Cearvol. "Our mission is simple-to ensure people with hearing loss enjoy equality in health, technology, and accessibility. Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living is more than a slogan to us. We design hearing solutions that don't just restore sound. They help people regain confidence and live life on their own terms."

Cearvol Unveils Full Hearing Aids Lineup at EUHA 2025

Cearvol invites media representatives, distributors, and hearing care professionals to visit Hall 7 - Booth 242 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center from October 22 to 24, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Cearvol's latest technologies-powered by AI, enhanced noise reduction, and intuitive touch control-are shaping the future of hearing health.

About Cearvol
Cearvol is a hearing health brand that blends smart technology with human-centered design. The company is committed to creating stylish, easy-to-use hearing solutions powered by AI. More than just improving hearing, their goal is to help users reconnect with the world and live more confidently-with clarity, comfort, and care.

Official Store: www.cearcol.com
Twitter: https://x.com/Cearvolglobal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557020244016
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cearvol/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Cearvolglobal

Media Contact

Contact Person:Vincent Liu
Email:cooperation@cearvol.com


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/616ff4a7-1af2-49f6-8226-b81d8384e58c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/609d3707-ff7a-4884-b621-1f9addec96ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e21c5b4e-1b46-4765-a55d-24c26859a3e4


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.