Cearvol Unveils Full Hearing Aids Lineup at EUHA 2025, Showcasing Flagship Wave with Advanced AI and Touchscreen Technology

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cearvol, a leading innovator in the acoustics industry, will showcase its complete range of next-generation hearing aids at EUHA 2025, including its smart Aquariushearing glasses and the compact ear-clip model Liberte. At the center is Wave, the brand's flagship model, joined by the stylish Wave Lite and the ultra-compact Nano. Cearvol is redefining modern hearing solutions.





Built on Cearvol AI 2.0, Wave delivers professional-grade clarity through deep noise spectrum analysis and directional microphones. Powerful noise reduction ensures natural, clear sound even in busy environments-a key focus for the industry this year. Its touchscreen charging case gives users intuitive, phone-free control, setting Wave apart from traditional hearing aids with tiny, hard-to-use buttons.

Wave Lite builds upon these innovations with a stylish, earbud-like design and seamless Bluetooth streaming, appealing to users who seek both clarity and connectivity in their daily lives. Nano, nearly invisible and straightforward to use, is designed to bring natural conversations back into everyday moments without the discomfort or stigma often associated with traditional hearing aids.





"Our vision is 'Technology Reshaping Confidence,'" said Ken, Founder of Cearvol. "Our mission is simple-to ensure people with hearing loss enjoy equality in health, technology, and accessibility. Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living is more than a slogan to us. We design hearing solutions that don't just restore sound. They help people regain confidence and live life on their own terms."





Cearvol invites media representatives, distributors, and hearing care professionals to visit Hall 7 - Booth 242 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center from October 22 to 24, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Cearvol's latest technologies-powered by AI, enhanced noise reduction, and intuitive touch control-are shaping the future of hearing health.

Cearvol is a hearing health brand that blends smart technology with human-centered design. The company is committed to creating stylish, easy-to-use hearing solutions powered by AI. More than just improving hearing, their goal is to help users reconnect with the world and live more confidently-with clarity, comfort, and care.

