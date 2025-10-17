Aeon Acquisition I Corp. Files Registration Statement for Proposed $250 Million Initial Public Offering

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Aeon Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank-check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250 million. The underwriters will have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary shares, one-half of one redeemable warrant, and one right entitling the holder to receive one-eighth (1/8) of a share of Class A ordinary shares upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The Company intends to apply to list its units on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "AESP."

The Company is led by Demetrios Mallios, Chief Executive Officer, alongside Alan Lewis, Chief Financial Officer; Rock Klinefelter, Chief Operating Officer; Georgios Panou, Chief Investment Officer; Alex Saratsis, Chief Strategy Officer; and Themis Bilionis, Chief Business Officer.

Aeon Acquisition I Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any sector or geographic region, its primary focus will be on the professional sports and sports-related entertainment industries, with an emphasis on European markets..

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from D. Boral Capital LLC, Attention: 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com; Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150.

There can be no assurance the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 will result in any transaction or other action by the Company. The Company does not intend to comment on or provide updates regarding these matters unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required based on the then-current facts and circumstances.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed initial public offering of the Company, including the terms thereof. There is no assurance that the proposed offering will be completed as anticipated or at all, and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including risks relating to unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the proposed offering and other risks and uncertainties disclosed by the Company from time to time in its filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Demetrios Mallios, Chief Executive Officer

Aeon Acquisition I Corp.

spac@aeon.vc

SOURCE: Aeon Acquisition I Corp.

