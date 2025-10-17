The "European Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization Equipment (Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene) Indicators), Service (ETO, Gamma), Disinfectants (Wipes, Sprays), Gown, Drapes, Endoscope Reprocessing, End User (Hospitals, Pharma) Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European infection control market is projected to reach USD 20.58 billion by 2030 from USD 14.99 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The report will enable established and entrant/smaller firms to gauge the market's pulse, which, in turn, would help them gain a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the strategies mentioned below to strengthen their market presence.

The European infection control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is fuelled by the growing number of surgeries, advancements in reprocessing technologies, the increasing emphasis on sterilization disinfection of food, advancements in sterilization equipment technology, and the rising trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals.

By product service, the cleaning disinfection products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

By product service, the European infection control market is segmented into sterilization products services, cleaning disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing products, and other infection control products. In 2024, the cleaning disinfection products segment accounted for the largest share of the European infection control market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, stringent regulatory standards, advancements in sterilization technologies, and the favourable government support for healthcare procedures.

By end user, the hospitals clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on end users, the European infection control market is segmented into hospitals clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, the life sciences industry, the food industry, and other end users. The hospitals clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the European infection control market in 2024. The increasing number of surgical procedures and government initiatives to improve infection prevention and control have prompted greater awareness and implementation of rigorous standards.

By country, Germany is expected to dominate the European infection control market during the forecast period.

The European infection control market is segmented into 13 countries: Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, and the rest of Europe. Germany is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to several reinforcing factors such as strong regulatory backing through national public health initiatives and infection control programs; high healthcare expenditure; and adoption of technologically advanced infection control products, including automated disinfection systems and professional training protocols.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 35%

By Designation: C Level: 27%, Director Level: 18%, and Others: 55%

Note 1: Companies are classified into tiers based on their total revenue. As of 2024, Tier 1 More than USD 10.00 billion, Tier 2 USD 1.00 billion to USD 10.00 billion, and Tier 3 Less than USD 1.00 billion.

Note 2: C-level primaries include CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and VPs.

Other designations include sales managers, marketing managers, business development managers, product managers, distributors, and suppliers.

The major players operating in the European infection control market are STERIS plc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Solventum Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Kimberly Clark Corporation (US), B. Braun Group (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Miele Group (Germany), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), and Medline Industries, LP (US), among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 477 Forecast Period 2025 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Europe

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of HAIs

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Advancements in Reprocessing Technologies

Increasing Emphasis on Sterilization Disinfection of Food

Advancements in Sterilization Equipment Technology

Restraints

Growing Concerns About Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

Consequences Associated with Chemical Disinfectant Use

High Cost of Endoscopy Reprocessing and Limited Reimbursements

Opportunities

Implementation of Stringent EU Guidelines and Mdr Compliance

Growing Trend of Outsourcing Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Hospitals

Growing Utilization of E-Beam Sterilization

Challenges

Sterilization of Advanced Medical Devices

Alternative Methods for Surface Disinfection

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Medical Devices

Value Chain Analysis

Research Development

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturing

Distribution

Marketing, and Sales

Post-Sales Services

Supply Chain Analysis

Prominent Companies

Small Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-users

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Heat Sterilization

Low-Temperature Sterilization

Complementary Technologies

Supercritical Co2 Technology

Ultra-High-Pressure Sterilization

Pef Sterilization

Plasma Sterilization

Impact of AI/Generative AI on European Infection Control Market

Potential of AI in European Infection Control Market

AI Use Cases

Key Companies Implementing AI

Future of Generative AI in European Infection Control Market

Trump Tariff Impact on European Infection Control Market

Key Tariff Rates

Impact of Tariffs on Pricing

Key Impact on Europe

End-user Industry Impact

Companies Featured

Steris

Reckitt Benckiser

Paul Hartmann

Ecolab, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Getinge Ab

Advanced Sterilization Products (Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

Solventum Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Cardinal Health

The Miele Group (Joint Venture with Steelcobelimed AG)

MMM Group

Matachana Group

Medline Industries, LP

Contec, Inc.

De Lama Spa

Systec GmbH Co. KG

Pal International

Melag Medizintechnik GmbH Co. KG

Medalkan

C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment

Dr. Schumacher GmbH

Acto GmbH

Ultrawave

