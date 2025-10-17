New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - New analysis by OysterLink of the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data shows that concierge employment has risen by nearly 20% since 2020, signaling a strong recovery across the U.S. hotel sector. Average annual wages for concierges climbed 15% to $42,880, reflecting the growing value of personalized service in hospitality.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10722/270853_d69dc49b242de87c_001full.jpg

Key highlights:

Concierge roles increased by 1,980 positions since 2020, reaching nearly 12,000 nationwide.

Average annual pay rose from $37,360 in 2020 to $42,880 in 2024.

Job outlook for concierges remains steady at 8% growth through 2033 , higher than the national average for all occupations.

, higher than the national average for all occupations. Employment growth is strongest in large hotel markets such as New York, Las Vegas, and Miami.

"As hotels compete to deliver higher-touch experiences, the concierge role is once again becoming essential," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "Guests are seeking authentic recommendations and seamless service. This resurgence highlights how human connection remains at the heart of hospitality."

Table 1. Concierge Employment and Wage Trends (2020-2024)

Year Average Annual Wage Employees 2020 $37,360 9,940 2021 $38,570 10,420 2022 $40,180 10,850 2023 $41,960 11,470 2024 $42,880 11,920



What It Means for Job Seekers and Employers

For job seekers, the rise in concierge positions represents a return of one of hospitality's most dynamic and guest-facing careers. With strong growth in urban and resort destinations, concierges can expect steady opportunities for advancement and higher earning potential, especially in properties emphasizing luxury or curated guest services.

For employers, this data signals the renewed importance of investing in well-trained concierge teams. Hotels that prioritize knowledgeable, multilingual staff and equip them with digital tools to enhance guest engagement will have a competitive edge. The data also points to an evolving standard where guest personalization drives loyalty and repeat business.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a platform connecting restaurant and hospitality professionals with job opportunities. With job listings, including waiter jobs in New York City and part-time cook jobs in Miami, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270853

SOURCE: OysterLink