Kolter Homes' Artistry Palm Beach Marks Seven Years of Masterful Living in Palm Beach Gardens

Kolter Homes marks seven years of Artistry Palm Beach with an event highlighting the community's design, lifestyle, and final homesites.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Kolter Homes, a leading home builder in Florida, is celebrating the seven-year anniversary of Artistry Palm Beach, a premier new home community in Palm Beach Gardens. To mark the milestone, the builder will host "Celebrate Seven in Style" on Saturday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community's picturesque lakeside clubhouse.

Guests will enjoy live music, chef-inspired seasonal bites*, and refreshments while celebrating seven years of excellence, connection, and design innovation. Visitors can also tour five professionally decorated model homes and explore the final collection of available homesites as Artistry Palm Beach enters its exciting final phase.

A Milestone Moment for a Premier Palm Beach Gardens Community

"Reaching our seventh anniversary at Artistry Palm Beach is an incredible achievement," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President for Kolter Homes. "This community embodies what today's homebuyers value most: inspired design, a vibrant lifestyle, and an ideal location. With limited opportunities remaining to build, we're proud to celebrate this milestone while welcoming the final chapter of new homeowners."

Modern Living and a Premier Location

Artistry Palm Beach stands out for its exceptional combination of architecture, location, and lifestyle. The community offers low fees that include a manned guard gate and lawn maintenance, along with no equity membership, giving residents convenience, security, and peace of mind.

At the heart of the neighborhood, the resort-style clubhouse serves as the centerpiece of community life, featuring a fitness center, pool, social lounge, and lakeside event spaces.

Situated minutes from The Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, and Alton Town Center, and only miles from the area's beaches, Artistry Palm Beach offers a premier location that continues to draw discerning homebuyers seeking new construction in Palm Beach Gardens.

Limited Opportunities to Build in a Saught-After Award-Winning Community

As Artistry Palm Beach enters its final phase of construction, it represents one of the last opportunities to personalize a new construction home within a gated community of this caliber. Demand for luxury living in Palm Beach Gardens continues to rise, making this final release a standout opportunity for buyers seeking a blend of design, convenience, and lifestyle.

"Artistry Palm Beach has truly set the standard for contemporary living in Palm Beach Gardens," added Imhoff. "As we celebrate seven years, we're reminded that communities like this are built through vision, quality, and genuine connection."

Discover the Final Phase

Homebuyers searching for new homes in Palm Beach Gardens are encouraged to explore Artistry Palm Beach's final phase while opportunities remain. Prospective homebuyers are invited to experience Artistry Palm Beach in person, with model homes open daily for tours.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

