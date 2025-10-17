Sand Studio: AirDroid Business Now Turns Android Devices Into Powerful Digital Signage

New feature enables businesses to remotely transform any Android device into a dynamic digital sign, kiosk, or information hub.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / AirDroid Business announced a significant platform upgrade: a new, feature-rich Content Management Service. This empowers businesses to seamlessly transform their attended and unattended Android devices-like POS systems, kiosks, and tablets-into powerful, centrally-managed digital signage and information hubs.

AirDroid

https://www.airdroid.com

The new Content Management Service addresses key industry pain points, offering a streamlined solution for organizations to efficiently distribute and manage content across geographically dispersed devices. This update solidifies AirDroid Business's commitment to a versatile, comprehensive platform meeting modern enterprises' evolving needs.

The service is built around three core features:

Media Library: A versatile, centralized repository where businesses can freely upload files directly from a local computer or add content via cloud-based links. This creates an organized and easily accessible hub for all materials, from promotional videos and images to corporate training materials and important announcements.

Bulk File Distribution: Enables IT administrators to remotely and simultaneously push content updates from the Media Library to a large number of devices, drastically reducing manual effort and ensuring message consistency.

Presentation Mode: Offers two distinct options for targeted display.

1) Digital Signage Kiosk Mode locks a device for dedicated, continuous content looping and prevents tampering, perfect for ads in malls or lobbies.

2) Screensaver Mode plays content during inactivity on interactive devices like POS systems, turning idle time into engagement.

Flexible and Powerful Scheduling: The service empowers users with highly flexible scheduling options. Both Digital Signage Kiosk and Screensaver modes can be configured to run at specific frequencies and during designated time periods, ensuring content is delivered to the right audience at the right time.

This enhanced functionality provides significant value across various industries:

For the Digital Advertising and Multimedia Industry: The new service offers a highly efficient way to manage content on digital billboards and advertising displays. The "advertising machine mode" allows for scheduled, uninterrupted playback of promotional content in a secure, single-application environment, providing a robust information delivery platform.

For the Retail Sector: Retailers can effortlessly turn idle POS systems and in-store tablets into dynamic marketing displays. Screensaver mode can showcase daily menus, promotions, and loyalty info, influencing purchasing decisions and enhancing the customer experience.

For the Education Sector: Educational institutions can leverage the Content Management Service to instantly distribute files and announcements to students and faculty across campus. Presentation and screen saver modes can broadcast school events, emergency notifications, and relevant information on common area devices, ensuring timely communication.

Deeply integrated with AirDroid Business's robust monitoring and remote troubleshooting, the Content Management Service ensures 7x24 business continuity. This powerful combination lowers operational costs, reduces on-site IT needs, and maximizes hardware ROI by turning idle devices into valuable communication tools.

The new Content Management Service is available to all AirDroid Business users starting today. More information can visit: AirDroid Busines website .

