MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / LogoTags, a leading manufacturer of military dog tags, custom challenge coins, medals, and promotional items, is proud to announce its attendance at the upcoming EMS World Expo 2025 from October 22-24th, in Indianapolis. LogoTags operates under Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories.

LogoTags, the U.S. Leader in Custom Challenge Coins, Showcasing at EMS World Expo 2025

As America's leading challenge coin manufacturer, LogoTags proudly combines unmatched craftsmanship with the reliability of a fourth-generation, family-owned company. Founded in 1938, our team has earned the trust of our customers including military units, first responders, and organizations nationwide by delivering the highest quality custom challenge coins made with care and precision. Every order comes with free design services, no set-up fees, and the personal attention that only a family business with over 85 years of experience can provide.

LogoTags is proud to support emergency medical professionals through high-quality promotional products that honor their service and dedication. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore LogoTags' latest offerings in EMS-themed custom challenge coins, medals, and dog tags, each designed to celebrate the bravery of first responders with precision and purpose.

"We're excited to connect with the EMS community and share products that celebrate their service," said Dawn Milanese, Division Manager for LogoTags. "Our goal is to provide meaningful tokens of recognition that reflect the strength and commitment of those on the front lines."

This year, EMS World Expo is making its debut in Indianapolis. Visit LogoTags at booth #615, where it will feature its latest products from challenge coins and medals to other promotional items. Designed to honor the everyday heroism of emergency responders, these custom pieces offer a tangible way to recognize service and build team pride. Visitors can stop by for exclusive giveaways and conversations about how thoughtful design can strengthen connections within the EMS community.

LogoTags provides many services on-site and has exclusive arrangements with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.Logotags.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-time production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe.

