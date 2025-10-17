The Solar PV Scheme for Medically Vulnerable Customers covers all homeowners dependent on electrically powered medical equipment regardless of their energy supplier. It includes a 2 kW solar PV system and around 470 homes have benefited to date.Ireland has broadened the eligibility criteria for its Solar PV Scheme for Medically Vulnerable Customers to include all homeowners who are registered with their energy supplier as having a dependence on electrically powered medical equipment, including dialysis machines and respirators. Prior to this, the scheme was only for those on the ESB Networks' ...

