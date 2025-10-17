Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Unveils ChargeStack 1000 -- A 3.5 MW Megawatt Charging System in Europe

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, unveiled the ChargeStack 1000 at the Sungrow Charging Summit 2025, where industry partners gathered to shape the next chapter of sustainable mobility. ChargeStack 1000 - a 1 MW to 3.5 MW megawatt charging system (MCS) is designed to redefine scalability, profitability, and grid integration across electrified transport landscape of Europe.

ChargeStack 1000 -1+X Design, Grow As You Go

The ChargeStack 1000 represents a major leap forward in scalability, uptime, and return on investment. Each design reflects Sungrow's deep understanding of operators' needs - balancing high performance with long-term profitability and seamless service.

1+X, Scalable Growth

With a flexible power cabinet design, operators can scale effortlessly from 1 MW to 3.5 MW. The system supports MCS (1500A) and CCS2: 500 A oil-cooled (boost 800A) standards, enabling one solution to serve diverse fleet applications. Its decoupled architecture allows MCS or V2G upgrades without hardware replacement, reducing upgrade costs by up to 70%.

1+X, Profitable Growth

Built for cost efficiency, the ChargeStack 1000 enables a 30-minute "Power Nap Charge" at 1500A, delivering 600 kWh (SOC 10-95%). Its in-house developed SiC modules achieve 97% efficiency, minimizing energy loss, while Full-Matrix Power Distribution improves charging throughput by 33% and ensures 98.5% uptime - even under diverse climate conditions in Europe.

1+X, Grid-Friendly Growth

The ChargeStack 1000 is an intelligent one-stop beyond charging solution integrating solar, storage, and smart charging management. It optimizes energy flow and grid interaction while enabling operators to gain up to 60% higher profitability through demand response, peak-valley arbitrage, and VPP participation. One-stop commissioning boosts construction efficiency by 50%, and Sungrow's global service platform ensures remote monitoring, rapid response, and full lifecycle reliability - turning every station into a smart, value-generating asset.

1+X, Experience-Driven Growth

Sungrow delivers a superior charging experience through seamless OCPP 2.0.1 integration, E-Truck Wake-Up function design, dynamic reactive power control, ergonomic cable design, smart lighting, and plug-and-charge capability. Its Cloud & Web-interface Monitoring ensures one-stop system configuration, diagnostics, and data security. With deployment achievable within just 2-4 weeks, and backed by over 520 global service outlets and 24/7 after-sales support, Sungrow ensures reliable operation and excellent service.

Strategic Partnerships Accelerate E-Mobility in Europe

During the summit, Sungrow announced strategic partnerships with leading charging operators, system integrators, energy solution providers and logistics companies across Europe to accelerate the region's e-mobility transition.

With the ChargeStack 1000 and new partnerships in place, Sungrow continues to expand its e-mobility footprint in Europe - empowering operators and partners to accelerate the transition toward zero-emission transport through scalable, intelligent, and profitable charging solutions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service.

