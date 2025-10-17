POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market worth $1.06 billion by 2030 with 6.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market, valued at US$0.72 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.06 billion by the end of the period. POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse products are essential in treating various pelvic prolapse disorders, as they restore anatomical support and improve quality of life. The product range includes advanced solutions such as robotic-assisted systems and biological grafts, surgical products like synthetic mesh and sutures, and traditional options such as vaginal pessaries. Pelvic floor therapy devices and diagnostic and assessment tools are also needed for prolapse management and diagnosis. These products are widely accessible and used across hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Adhering to clinical guidelines and regulatory standards ensures effective management of prolapse conditions and enhances patient outcomes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122047301

Browse in-depth TOC on "POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market"

345 - Tables

42 - Figures

331 - Pages

By treatment, The POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse market is divided into two main segments based on treatment: surgical and non-surgical. Surgical treatment type is further divided into colpocleisis, colporrhapy, sacrocolpopexy, sacrohysteropexy, and uterosacral or sacrospinous ligament fixation. The surgical segment of the POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse held the largest market share in 2024. The segment remains dominant as it provides effective, long-term relief for moderate to severe prolapse cases. Advancements in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted techniques have enhanced precision, reduced recovery time, and minimized complications. These innovations have increased patient and physician preference for surgical intervention. As a result, surgery is often considered the most reliable option for lasting pelvic floor support.

By end user, the POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and others. Among these end users, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2024 for POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse. The hospitals segment is dominant due to the availability of advanced surgical infrastructure and skilled specialists required for complex POP procedures. Hospitals offer comprehensive pre- and post-operative care, ensuring better patient outcomes. Most robotic and minimally invasive surgeries are performed in hospital settings due to equipment needs. Additionally, higher patient trust and referral rates drive treatment volumes in hospitals.

By geography, The POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse market is segmented into five major segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America had the largest market share in the POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse market in 2024. The region holds a dominant position due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of pelvic organ prolapse disorders. It has a large aging female population, contributing to a higher prevalence of POP cases. Widespread adoption of advanced technologies, including robotic-assisted surgeries, supports market growth. Strong presence of leading medical device companies drives innovation and accessibility. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and higher healthcare spending accelerate treatment uptake.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122047301

Prominent players in the POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse market include Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. (US), CooperCompanies (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), GE HealthCare (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), and pfm medical gmbh (Germany).

Boston Scientific Corporation (US):

Boston Scientific is a global medical technology company committed to advancing treatment solutions through innovation, strategic expansion, and strong R&D investments. The company has reinforced its presence in the pelvic organ prolapse (POP) segment by increasing its R&D spending and introducing advanced technologies to improve pelvic organ prolapse outcomes. In 2023, it boosted its R&D investment by USD 91 million to support a robust pipeline of new products. Boston Scientific continues to strengthen its market leadership in POP treatment with a global footprint covering over 130 countries and a strong presence across hospitals and outpatient settings.

Coloplast Group (Denmark)

Through its Interventional Urology division, Coloplast offers a comprehensive portfolio of pelvic organ prolapse (POP) treatment solutions, including synthetic mesh and biological grafts. These products are designed to support pelvic organ prolapse, focusing on safety, durability, and patient-specific needs. The company's commitment to innovation, supported by physician training and ongoing clinical research, enhances the effectiveness and adoption of its POP solutions. By delivering high-quality surgical materials and expanding its global reach, Coloplast continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider in pelvic health and reconstruction.

Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. (US)

Intuitive Surgical is a global leader in robotic-assisted surgery, known for pioneering advanced solutions that transform surgical care. In the pelvic organ prolapse (POP) space, the company continues to drive innovation through its robust R&D pipeline and advanced technologies like the da Vinci robotic systems. With the recent FDA clearance of the da Vinci 5 in March 2024, Intuitive has further strengthened its leadership in minimally invasive pelvic procedures. The company's focus on imaging, instrument control, and clinical integration supports improved surgical precision and outcomes. Through strong partnerships with physicians, hospitals, and technology providers, Intuitive promotes wider adoption of robotic surgery and addresses economic barriers with tailored acquisition models. These strategic efforts reinforce its position as a key enabler of innovation in pelvic organ prolapse.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Surgical Sutures Market

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Surgical Robots Market

Medical Robots Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Get access to the latest updates on POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse Companies and POP Treatment and Management / Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pop-treatment-and-management--pelvic-organ-prolapse-market-worth-1-06-billion-by-2030-with-6-6-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302587350.html