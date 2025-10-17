Inogen Alliance: BONUS: Lessons From the Field - Phytoremediation in Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / In this bonus episode, co-host Beatrice Bizzaro, Water Stewardship Technology Lead at HPC Italy and the Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group Leader, sits down with Gabriele Cerutti, Technology Leader Geologist at HPC Italy, to explore a fascinating case study on phytoremediation. Gabriele shares the details of a project recently presented at the RemTech conference in Italy, where HPC Italy worked with a multinational client to apply phytoremediation technologies within agricultural settings. He explains how this sustainable approach compares to traditional remediation, the operational challenges faced during implementation, and the long-term benefits for soil conservation, biodiversity, and circularity.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

