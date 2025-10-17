Tradable Bits Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Club América to Power Fan Engagement and Loyalty Innovation

Groundbreaking collaboration will unify fan data and transform the Las Águilas fan experience

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Tradable Bits , the global leader in fan data technology, and Club América , North America's most decorated and popular football club, today announced a multi-year partnership. Together, the organizations will launch a next-generation, data-driven fan engagement platform that will deepen connections with fans and provide unmatched value to partners.

The partnership will support Club América's official fan programs, and integrate with every facet of the Club's activation environment, including ticketing, marketing, in-venue systems, and its official programs. Tradable Bits will serve as a critical part of all fan data, enabling Club América to deliver personalized experiences, streamline operations, and optimize commercial growth.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and to putting our fans at the center of everything we do," said the Club Operations President Héctor González Iñárritu. "Tradable Bits' technology will help us deliver a more personalized experience, grow our fanbase, and create new ways for our supporters to engage with the club they love."

"Club América is home to some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the world," said Darshan Kaler, Founder and CEO of Tradable Bits. "By integrating its fan data through Tradable Bits technology, Club América will gain deeper insights, create more meaningful engagement, and deliver unprecedented value to both fans and partners. This project represents one of the most ambitious football fan engagement platforms ever built, and we're honoured to help bring it to life."

Through its powerful Octane analytics platform, Tradable Bits will connect previously siloed data sources - such as ticketing, attendance, food and beverage sales, merchandise, marketing campaigns, and more than 400 data variables - into a single, actionable hub. This view will enable Club América to reward supporters, optimize membership growth, and maximize sponsorship activation opportunities - cementing its status as a global leader in fan engagement.

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits' proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organisations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits' technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organisations. More than 100 leading organisations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents' GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at www.tradablebits.com .

